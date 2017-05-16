Augmented, Mixed and Virtual Reality Report 2017: Augmented, Mixed and Virtual Reality Will be Worth Over $26 Billion by 2027 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Augmented, Mixed and Virtual Reality 2017-2027: Technologies, Forecasts, Players" report to their offering.

This new report is focused on how the market for AR and VR headsets is going to evolve in the next decade, based on the exciting research and developments efforts of recent years along with the high visibility some projects and collaborations have enjoyed. The amount of visibility this space is experiencing is exciting developers of a range of allied technologies into fast-tracking/focusing their efforts, as well as creating devices and components designed specifically to serve this emerging industry: micro-displays, optical engines and haptic feedback components are some of the main components that are seeing significant growth alongside the growth in interest in augmented and virtual reality.

Some of the newest headsets that have ignited interest in smart eyewear are going above and beyond the conventional definition of a smart object; they are in effect, portable, wearable computers with a host of functionalities, specially designed apps etc. that add new ways for the wearer to interact with the world along with smartphone capabilities, health tracking options and many other features. The features of some of the more advanced devices have been based on and have sparked worldwide innovation efforts aiming to create an ecosystem of components that will enable what is bound to be a revolution in form factor for wearables.

Wearable sensors, innovative user interfaces, but also near-eye displays and optics as well as energy storage devices that represent some of the examples of technology tool kits that are evolving and improving in performance. They are hence constituting the pieces that are falling into place in order to enable new functionalities and form factors, both necessary to create products as innovative as near-eye and on-eye computers.



Companies Mentioned



Atheer Labs

Avegant

Dispelix

FlexEl, LLC

HAP2U

Immersion Corporation

Imprint Energy, Inc

Jenax

Kopin Corporation

mLED

MicroOLED

Nidec Motor Corporation

Novasentis

Oculus

Optinvent

Ostendo Technologies

Osterhout Design Group

Ricoh

Royole Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Sony Europe (SES)

Syndiant

Vuzix



Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. INTRODUCTION



3. AR & VR DEVICES



4. DISPLAYS AND MICRO-DISPLAYS



5. OPTICAL ENGINES



6. HAPTICS IN VR



7. POWER



8. MARKET FORECASTS 2017-2027



9. COMPANY PROFILES



