Meat Substitutes Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts for Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP), Mycoprotein (Quorn), Pea Protein, Tofu, Tempeh, Seitan & Other 'Free From' Meat-Free Analogues & Alternatives
The global meat substitutes market has experienced a rapid growth in recent years. Visiongain predicts that in 2017, the market will be worth $4bn. Meat substitutes are a part of the wider free-from trend, which is driven by increasing concerns about meta consumption, and the health & wellness trend.
The growing global population is also a significant driver of the market. The UN projections show that by 2050, the global population will reach 8.9 billion people, increasing by 47% since 2000.
In this light, alternative sources of protein such a meat substitutes become an important factor in sustainable development. Considering that raising livestock requires a lot of water, land and animal feed, as well as producing a lot of waste, plant-based proteins are becoming a tool, which can potentially help to solve these problems.
The meat alternatives market is relatively small today, but all the factors analysed in this report illustrate that the industry will exhibit significant growth in the next ten years, providing excellent commercial opportunities
