ODESSA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Dais Analytic Corporation (OTCQB: DLYT), a commercial nanotechnology materials company selling its Aqualyte™ membrane nanomaterial with engineered processes for use addressing needs in the worldwide air, energy and water markets, today announced it has received an order for delivery of its first NanoClear™ product targeted to be used in for the growing market for the estimated 88.6 million cubic meter/day desalination market of water. NanoClear™ is a revolutionary water cleaning architecture enabled by the features in Dais's nanomaterial -- Aqualyte™. According to www.gwi.com, 2016 is was the third consecutive year that the international desalination market has seen year-on-year growth.

The desalination project is one of three projects that Aquabaero is undertaking with NanoClear systems. The other two systems will be used in projects that focus on NanoClear's proven ability to clean industrial wastewater.

"Dais's entrance into the desalination market is the result of 3 years of research into how to optimize our NanoClear system for the desalination process," says Tim Tangredi, CEO and President of Dais. "We believe NanoClear's ability to use waste heat to generate potable water that is a 1,000 times cleaner than global standards require and our ability to handle wastewater concentrated up to 3X 3 times the normal limit of a reverse osmosis system uniquely positions the Company to establish higher performance standards for desalination projects," continued Tangredi.

"The market for desalination is diverse and there are specific applications where NanoClear is particularly suited," said Brian Johnson, Chief Technology Officer for Dais. "Membrane used in NanoClear can handle higher levels of salinity than conventional reverse osmosis systems and the surface of our membrane inherently resists bacterial and fungal growth. This makes NanoClear the right choice for specific market segments."

NanoClear's benefits compared to standard reverse osmosis systems include simpler plant engineering, lower initial and operating costs, safe separation of numerous contaminants from the dirty wastewater stream, and high quality product water.

About Dais Analytic Corporation

Dais Analytic Corporation (DLYT - News) is a nano-structured polymer technology materials company having developed and now commercializing applications using its family of nanomaterial called Aqualyte™ -- focusing on evolutionary or disruptive air, energy and water applications. The uses include:

ConsERV™, a commercially available engineered energy recovery ventilator that manages the temperature and moisture content of ventilation air by using the outgoing exhaust air stream to pre-condition the incoming fresh air, saving energy, CO2, and often allowing for equipment downsizing;





NanoClear™, a commercially available membrane evaporator for treating contaminated water (notably many forms of industrial waste) to provide pure drinking water;





NanoAir™, an early beta-stage water-based cooling and dehumidification technology that would replace the existing fluorocarbon refrigerant-based vapor compression cooling cycle in most forms of air-conditioning and refrigeration, saving a projected 50% in energy and CO2 emissions;





PolyCool™, an alpha-stage cooling tower system, is an effective way to lower cooling system energy and water use as well as keeping cooling tower systems from spreading harmful bacteria such as legionella.





NanoCap™, an early prototype stage use of the Aqualyte™ family has shown itself to potentially be a disruptive non-chemical energy-storage device which, when completed, will be useful in extending the value in renewable energy installations, transportation, consumer product uses, and 'smart grid' configurations.

Each use demonstrates the diversity of Dais' core product -- Aqualyte™ -- a family of nano-structured polymers and engineered processes focused on minimizing consumption of irreplaceable natural resources and ending the degradation of our environment. To find out more about Dais please visit www.daisanalytic.com, and to learn more about ConsERV™ please visitwww.conserv.com.

About Aquabaero Environment Protection Company

AQUABAERO Environment Protection CO. is a competent and comprehensive provider of water and wastewater treatment solutions in China. Aquabaero offers an extensive and complete range of services, including consultancy, design, project management, supply and installation of equipment, implementing many different types of biochemical and mechanical processes as part of municipal and industrial wastewater treatment solutions.

