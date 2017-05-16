

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Reserve's industrial production data for April will be published at 9:15 am ET Tuesday. The production consensus is for 0.4 percent, slightly lower than 0.5 percent recorded a month ago.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback dropped against the franc, yen and the euro, it held steady against the pound.



The greenback was worth 1.1076 against the euro, 113.42 against the yen, 0.9883 against the franc and 1.2898 against the pound as of 9:10 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX