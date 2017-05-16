Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-05-16 15:26 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with the decision adopted in AB Litgrid (legal entity code - 302564383) Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 25 April 2017, on 15 May 2017 AB Litgrid and UAB Lietuvos energija (legal entity code 301844044) have signed an agreement to sell UAB Technologiju ir inovaciju centras shares owned by Litgrid. Under this agreement AB Litgrid has transfered to UAB Lietuvos energija the ownership of 1000 units of ordinary registered non-material shares of UAB Technologiju ir inovaciju centras (legal entity code 302464881). This constitutes to 0.004 % of all UAB Technologiju ir inovaciju centras shares.



Shares were sold for EUR 847, calculated in accordance with the point 1.1 of the shareholder's agreement no. SUT-309-15. The transfer of the selling price is considered the moment of share ownership transition to UAB Lietuvos energija.



