BUFFALO, N.Y., 2017-05-16 15:25 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (NASDAQ:CTG), a leading provider of information technology (IT) solutions and services in North America and Western Europe, announced today the formal launch of Application AdvantageTM to companies in all industries and geographies served by the Company. Recently developed as part of the Company's ONE CTG initiative, Application Advantage consolidates several existing services into a new, comprehensive solution that is designed to maximize the value, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness of the application management services it provides.



CTG's Gary Mann, Managing Director and Solution Owner, Application Advantage, commented, "I've been in the application management business for more than 35 years, and our clients in this space are facing more challenges than ever. Cloud networks, virtualization, multi-lingual support, and complexity of applications are all examples of the many issues pushing our clients' IT organizations to their limit. In this environment, the imperatives to reduce costs and improve IT team productivity have become critically important."



Mann continued, "Application Advantage is helping CTG clients work through these challenges in order to achieve the results their teams are expected to deliver. The solution is demonstrating real results for CTG clients across our served markets, including average first call resolution rates over 90 percent, call abandonment rates below five percent, and a speed to answer calls under 30 seconds-all while committing to helping our clients reduce costs."



Modular by design for added flexibility, Application Advantage helps CTG's clients maximize the value of enterprise applications through a suite of integrated assessment and roadmap, application management, and help desk services. These services help CTG clients meet their evolving business and technology needs, while reducing operational costs, creating scalable workforce capacity, improving technology as well as process efficiencies, and increasing end-user satisfaction. Services in the portfolio include:



· Assessment and Roadmap: Leveraging Information Technology and Infrastructure Library (ITIL) and industry best practices as benchmarks, this comprehensive assessment results in a complete Report of Findings and a Performance Improvement Roadmap, which address operational processes and optimization possibilities, IT outsourcing strategy, and other opportunities based on the organization's application management and support model.



· Application Management: Tier 2 and 3 services ensure 24x7 support for some, or all, of an organization's application portfolio by providing analysts and technicians with the technical, application, and in some cases specialized, knowledge necessary to provide troubleshooting capabilities beyond Tier 1. Designed to augment CTG's client resources, Tier 2 and 3 services are scalable to accommodate any size organization or effort.



· Help Desk: Experienced Tier 1 help desk analysts provide "first line of defense" incident and request resolution in order to quickly and efficiently address end-user calls and improve first call resolution. Reliable help desk services allow CTG's client organizations to focus their in-house analysts' attention on more critical projects and optimization efforts.



Application Advantage engagements include dedicated account management, service level reporting, continuous process improvement initiatives, and regular quality monitoring. Additional value-add services are recommended for every project, based on client need, and can include offerings such as legacy data archiving support and access to CTG's private cloud-based network. Application Advantage offers multiple delivery approaches and provides location versatility in order to address the unique needs of each client. Delivery models currently include offshore and onshore options, while also providing 24x7 or on-demand support. Additionally, delivery of CTG's services can be decentralized/virtual, collocated, centralized on client site or in one of CTG's delivery centers, or a blended model.



"Application Advantage demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the development of industry-leading IT solutions that draw upon CTG's wide range of capabilities to help our clients meet the challenges facing their organizations and industries. It also underscores our progress in expanding our existing solutions across all lines of business-a key initiative of CTG's three-year strategic plan," said Bud Crumlish, CTG President and Chief Executive Officer.



"By building out and formalizing our expertise in areas that deliver high-value, reliable results for our clients, we are demonstrating our continued commitment to expanding our expertise in new ways that provide increased benefits to our clients," Crumlish continued.



For more information about Application Advantage, visit www.ctg.com/application-advantage or email solutions@ctg.com.



About CTG: Over the last three decades, CTG has provided reliable IT solutions and services to more than 165 application management and help desk clients, and has supported more than 900 applications for clients in 45 countries. Delivered by expert analysts and application specialists, CTG's teams provide dependable, high-quality management, maintenance, and support for both legacy and current production applications, including specialized help desk offerings that meet the unique needs of companies in various industries, including manufacturing, energy, government, healthcare and life sciences, telecommunications, and financial services. CTG's help desk analysts currently provide support in seven languages. CTG has operations in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company regularly posts news and other important information online at www.ctg.com.



