Research and Markets - Pharmaceutical Packaging Market in North America - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Driven by Increasing Popularity of Rigid Plastic for Pharmaceuticals

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Pharmaceutical Packaging Market in North America 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The pharmaceutical packaging market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Pharmaceutical Packaging Market in North America 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is increasing adoption of pre-filled syringes. Parenteral administration of pharmaceutical products is becoming a popular method. There are more than 20 pharmaceutical companies manufacturing pre-filled syringes as a preferred delivery device for at least 45 injectable drugs and vaccines. The use of pre-filled syringes is expected to increase during the forecast period. In the pharmaceutical industry, pre-filled syringes are used for minimizing drug waste, increasing product lifespan, and enhancing the level of market share to drive the market demand.

According to the report, one driver in market is growing demand for blister packaging. Blister packaging is used where a sheet of plastic, normally PVC, is converted into the cavities to hold the product by either heat or force. The blister packs include categories based on their material components, for instance, in some types of blister packaging, the cavity is made of thermoformed plastic, and the lid is made by combining plastic and paper. In other types of packaging, foil is an essential component, and its cavity is created by cold stretching. Blister packaging offers patients a clearly marked dose and helps them see if they have taken the prescribed drugs. In addition, the drugs that are not taken, remain protected against any adverse conditions.

