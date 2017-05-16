EuroSite Power Reports First Quarter 2017 Financial Performance

UK subsidiary achieves positive operating EBITDA cash flow
WALTHAM, Massachusetts, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCPK: EUSP, the "Company") an On-Site Utility solutions provider, offering clean electricity, heat, hot water and cooling solutions to healthcare, hospitality, housing and leisure centers in the United Kingdom (UK) and Europe, reported first quarter revenues increased to $830,849 compared to $687,032 in 2016, an improvement of 21%. Gross margin excluding depreciation improved to 40%, up from 37.2% reported in 2016. Together this enabled the Company's UK subsidiary to achieve a positive operating EBITDA cash flow for the first quarter, a first in the Company's history. In addition, the Company also achieved a positive non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA cash flow of $6,722 for the first quarter 2017 compared to a loss of $245,635 in the comparable prior year period.
Commenting on the Company's results Dr. Elias Samaras, Chief Executive Officer said "As investors will know, the primary target for the year is to achieve a positive EBITDA cash flow position. The first step in reaching this goal was for our UK operating subsidiary to achieve a positive position which it did this quarter. At the same time reduced US corporate costs allowed us to significantly improve the adjusted EBITDA on consolidation to deliver a small positive cash flow of $6,722, a big improvement over last year's loss. While there is still a long way to go to achieve our ultimate aim we are greatly encouraged by the first quarter's result."
"Higher energy production and improved margins helped us achieve a positive cash position this quarter" said Paul Hamblyn, Managing Director when remarking on the UK company's performance. "The challenge now is to maximise cash generation through the spring and into the summer when it's been usual to see losses as thermal demand drops off. The team remains focused on managing our fleet to maximise income while also selling and installing more systems and continuing to control costs."
HEADLINES
Improved gross profit and positive cash flow
- Gross profit for Q1 2017 increased to $199,623 compared to $142,640 for the same period on 2016, a 40% improvement
- Gross profit excluding depreciation for the first quarter 2017 increased to $332,242 compared to $255,635 in the comparable prior year period, a 30% improvement
- Gross margin improved to 24% for the first quarter 2017, compared with 20.7% for the first quarter of 2016, an increase of 3.3 percentage points
- Gross margin excluding depreciation improved for Q1 2017 to 40% as compared to 37.2% in the same period of 2016
- The Company achieved an adjusted Non-GAAP EBITDA profit for the first quarter of 2017 of $6,722 compared to a loss of $245,635 for the same period in 2016
- UK operating subsidiary achieved a positive EBITDA cash flow for the quarter totalling £47,813 ($59,780) compared to a negative cash flow of £45,268 ($65,050) in Q1 2016. This represents a swing of over 200% or £93,081 ($124,830)
Financial and operational performance
- Revenue increased by 21% to $830,849 (£671,013) for quarter ended March 31, 2017 as compared to $687,032 (£479,651) for quarter ended March 31, 2016. At functional GBP level revenues increased 40%
- GAAP diluted loss per share (EPS) was $0.003 for the first quarter of 2017 as compared to a loss of $0.01 for the same period in 2016
- Total energy production increased by 34% to 13,338 MWh for the period ended March 31, 2017 as compared to 2016, which equates to 35% of the total energy production achieved during the whole of 2016
- Electricity generation increased 39% reflecting the improved overall electrical efficiency due to TEDOM equipment now making up 60% or 2,434kW of the Company's installed fleet
- Brought the 400kW system at Celtic Manor Resort into operation during January
- Operational fleet capacity at March 31, 2017 was 4,034kW compared to 3,078kW at the end March 2016
- Current contracted backlog 5 systems, 534kW
Outlook
- New Head of Business Development appointed and starts June 1, 2017
- Sales pipeline now includes opportunities for a number of larger schemes including some capital sale projects. In addition, opportunities in continental Europe have also been added to the pipeline
- Management continue to have confidence in increased energy production and revenue growth resulting from both the increased fleet size and improved availability
- The Company's acquisition strategy continues
Future News Releases
In order to simplify and streamline news provided to investors all future financial results and news will, with effect from the date of this release, only be published on the Company's website (http://investors.eurositepower.co.uk/news-releases). Anyone wishing to receive notice of a news release should subscribe to the email alerts service provided within the investors pages (http://investors.eurositepower.co.uk/email-alerts).
Alternative Reporting Standard
The Company now files its financial statements under the Alternative Reporting Standard (ARS). Quarterly financial reports are prepared in accordance with US GAAP, are generally provided within 45 days of period end (90 days for fiscal year end results) and are reported to maintain the OTC Pink Limited Information tier.
Following corporate reorganisation and de-registration of the Company's common stock, with effect from January 1, 2017 foreign exchange gains/losses are reported in the cumulative translation adjustment (CTA) account on the Company's balance sheet.
Fiscal year end financial reports for the operating company, EuroSite Power Limited are audited by a PCAOB registered firm and the Company provides current information for the purposes of SEC Rules 144(c)(2) and 10b-5 using the OTC Disclosure & News Service.
On-Site Utility
EuroSite Power sells the energy produced from an onsite energy system to an individual property as an alternative to the outright sale of energy equipment. On-Site Utility solution customers only pay for the energy produced by the system and receive a guaranteed discount rate on the price of the energy. All system capital, installation, operating expenses and support are paid by EuroSite Power.
About EuroSite Power
The Company provides institutional, commercial and small industrial facilities with clean, reliable power, cooling, heat and hot water at lower costs than charged by conventional energy suppliers - without any capital or start-up costs to the energy user. More information can be found at www.eurositepower.co.uk.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, as disclosed on the Company's website and in financial statements held by OTC markets for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016. This press release does not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities by the Company, its subsidiaries or any associated party and is meant purely for informational purposes. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
EUROSITE POWER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
2017
2016
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$3,833,517
$3,734,526
Accounts receivable
446,062
270,199
Value added and other tax receivable
9,280
UK energy tax incentives receivable
230,965
227,536
Inventory
124,460
158,833
Other current assets
228,034
233,351
Total current assets
4,863,037
4,633,725
Property and equipment, net
8,239,972
8,233,773
Other assets, long-term
6,403
8,143
TOTAL ASSETS
$13,109,411
$12,875,641
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$256,191
$388,616
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
189,430
213,492
Due to related party
-
38,811
Note payable - bank, short-term
143,100
69,933
Total current liabilities
588,721
710,852
Long-term liabilities:
Convertible debentures
302,008
305,017
Convertible debentures Due to related parties
-
Note payable - bank
703,121
252,271
Note payable - related party
-
-
Total liabilities
1,593,850
1,268,140
Stockholders' equity:
Common Stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 82,265,056 and 65,747,100 issued at March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016
82,265
82,265
Additional paid-in capital
22,380,406
22,243,742
Accumulated deficit
(10,997,343)
(10,718,506)
Cumulative translation adjustment (CTA)
50,235
-
Total stockholders' equity
11,515,563
11,607,501
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$13,109,411
$12,875,641
EUROSITE POWER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2017
2016
Revenues
Energy revenues
$828,893
$685,716
Turnkey and other revenues
1,956
1,316
830,849
687,032
Cost of sales
Fuel, maintenance and installation
498,607
431,397
Site impairments
-
-
Depreciation expense
132,619
112,995
631,227
544,392
Gross profit (loss)
199,623
142,640
Operating expenses
General and administrative
283,561
300,092
Selling
89,349
132,929
Engineering
100,586
88,490
473,496
521,511
Loss from operations
(273,873)
(378,871)
Other income (expense)
Interest income
126
Interest expense, net of debt premium amortization
(5,173)
(12,716)
Debt conversion expense
-
-
(5,173)
(12,590)
Loss before income taxes
(279,046)
(391,461)
Benefit for income taxes
-
-
Net loss
$(279,046)
$(391,461)
Net loss per share - basic and diluted
$(0.003)
$(0.01)
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
82,265,056
65,747,100
Non-GAAP financial disclosure
Loss from operations
$(273,873)
$(378,871)
Depreciation expense
143,931
114,884
Site Impairments
-
-
Stock based compensation
136,664
18,352
Adjusted EBITDA
$6,722
$(245,635)
EUROSITE POWER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2017
2016
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$(279,046)
$(391,461)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Non cash debt conversion expense
-
-
Depreciation
143,931
114,884
Non cash interest expense
-
-
Non-cash site impairments
-
-
Amortization of convertible debt premium
(24,072)
Stock-based compensation
136,664
18,352
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(Increase) decrease in:
Accounts receivable
(175,863)
(68,134)
Value added and other tax receivable
30,391
(32,053)
Accrued UK energy tax incentives
369,485
Inventory
34,373
(65,801)
Prepaid and other current assets
5,317
16,009
Other assets, long term
(1,480)
1,440
Increase (decrease) in:
Accounts payable
(132,425)
58,531
Due to related party
(38,811)
81,645
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(48,182)
(16,249)
Note payable - bank
-
-
Net cash used in operating activities
(325,131)
62,576
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property and equipment
(150,130)
(211,453)
Net cash used in investing activities
(150,130)
(211,453)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from sale of Common Stock net of costs
-
-
Payments on note payable - related party
-
-
Proceeds from loan payable - bank
524,017
-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
524,017
-
Effect of Exchange Rate on Cash and Cash Equivalents
50,235
-
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
98,991
(148,877)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
3,734,526
587,819
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
$3,833,517
$438,942