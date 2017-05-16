EuroSite Power Reports First Quarter 2017 Financial Performance

UK subsidiary achieves positive operating EBITDA cash flow

WALTHAM, Massachusetts, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCPK: EUSP, the "Company") an On-Site Utility solutions provider, offering clean electricity, heat, hot water and cooling solutions to healthcare, hospitality, housing and leisure centers in the United Kingdom (UK) and Europe, reported first quarter revenues increased to $830,849 compared to $687,032 in 2016, an improvement of 21%. Gross margin excluding depreciation improved to 40%, up from 37.2% reported in 2016. Together this enabled the Company's UK subsidiary to achieve a positive operating EBITDA cash flow for the first quarter, a first in the Company's history. In addition, the Company also achieved a positive non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA cash flow of $6,722 for the first quarter 2017 compared to a loss of $245,635 in the comparable prior year period.

Commenting on the Company's results Dr. Elias Samaras, Chief Executive Officer said "As investors will know, the primary target for the year is to achieve a positive EBITDA cash flow position. The first step in reaching this goal was for our UK operating subsidiary to achieve a positive position which it did this quarter. At the same time reduced US corporate costs allowed us to significantly improve the adjusted EBITDA on consolidation to deliver a small positive cash flow of $6,722, a big improvement over last year's loss. While there is still a long way to go to achieve our ultimate aim we are greatly encouraged by the first quarter's result."

"Higher energy production and improved margins helped us achieve a positive cash position this quarter" said Paul Hamblyn, Managing Director when remarking on the UK company's performance. "The challenge now is to maximise cash generation through the spring and into the summer when it's been usual to see losses as thermal demand drops off. The team remains focused on managing our fleet to maximise income while also selling and installing more systems and continuing to control costs."

HEADLINES

Improved gross profit and positive cash flow

Gross profit for Q1 2017 increased to $199,623 compared to $142,640 for the same period on 2016, a 40% improvement

Financial and operational performance

Revenue increased by 21% to $830,849 (£671,013) for quarter ended March 31, 2017 as compared to $687,032 (£479,651) for quarter ended March 31, 2016 . At functional GBP level revenues increased 40%

Brought the 400kW system at Celtic Manor Resort into operation during January

Operational fleet capacity at March 31, 2017 was 4,034kW compared to 3,078kW at the end March 2016

Outlook

New Head of Business Development appointed and starts June 1, 2017

Sales pipeline now includes opportunities for a number of larger schemes including some capital sale projects. In addition, opportunities in continental Europe have also been added to the pipeline

have also been added to the pipeline Management continue to have confidence in increased energy production and revenue growth resulting from both the increased fleet size and improved availability

The Company's acquisition strategy continues

Future News Releases

In order to simplify and streamline news provided to investors all future financial results and news will, with effect from the date of this release, only be published on the Company's website (http://investors.eurositepower.co.uk/news-releases). Anyone wishing to receive notice of a news release should subscribe to the email alerts service provided within the investors pages (http://investors.eurositepower.co.uk/email-alerts).

Alternative Reporting Standard

The Company now files its financial statements under the Alternative Reporting Standard (ARS). Quarterly financial reports are prepared in accordance with US GAAP, are generally provided within 45 days of period end (90 days for fiscal year end results) and are reported to maintain the OTC Pink Limited Information tier.

Following corporate reorganisation and de-registration of the Company's common stock, with effect from January 1, 2017 foreign exchange gains/losses are reported in the cumulative translation adjustment (CTA) account on the Company's balance sheet.

Fiscal year end financial reports for the operating company, EuroSite Power Limited are audited by a PCAOB registered firm and the Company provides current information for the purposes of SEC Rules 144(c)(2) and 10b-5 using the OTC Disclosure & News Service.

On-Site Utility

EuroSite Power sells the energy produced from an onsite energy system to an individual property as an alternative to the outright sale of energy equipment. On-Site Utility solution customers only pay for the energy produced by the system and receive a guaranteed discount rate on the price of the energy. All system capital, installation, operating expenses and support are paid by EuroSite Power.

About EuroSite Power

The Company provides institutional, commercial and small industrial facilities with clean, reliable power, cooling, heat and hot water at lower costs than charged by conventional energy suppliers - without any capital or start-up costs to the energy user. More information can be found at www.eurositepower.co.uk.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, as disclosed on the Company's website and in financial statements held by OTC markets for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016. This press release does not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities by the Company, its subsidiaries or any associated party and is meant purely for informational purposes. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

EUROSITE POWER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



March 31,

December 31,

2017

2016 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $3,833,517

$3,734,526 Accounts receivable 446,062

270,199 Value added and other tax receivable



9,280 UK energy tax incentives receivable 230,965

227,536 Inventory 124,460

158,833 Other current assets 228,034

233,351 Total current assets 4,863,037

4,633,725 Property and equipment, net 8,239,972

8,233,773 Other assets, long-term 6,403

8,143 TOTAL ASSETS $13,109,411

$12,875,641







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $256,191

$388,616 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 189,430

213,492 Due to related party -

38,811 Note payable - bank, short-term 143,100

69,933 Total current liabilities 588,721

710,852 Long-term liabilities:





Convertible debentures 302,008

305,017 Convertible debentures Due to related parties



- Note payable - bank 703,121

252,271 Note payable - related party -

- Total liabilities 1,593,850

1,268,140







Stockholders' equity:





Common Stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 82,265,056 and 65,747,100 issued at March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016 82,265

82,265 Additional paid-in capital 22,380,406

22,243,742 Accumulated deficit (10,997,343)

(10,718,506) Cumulative translation adjustment (CTA) 50,235

- Total stockholders' equity 11,515,563

11,607,501 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $13,109,411

$12,875,641

EUROSITE POWER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2017

2016 Revenues





Energy revenues $828,893

$685,716 Turnkey and other revenues 1,956

1,316

830,849

687,032 Cost of sales





Fuel, maintenance and installation 498,607

431,397 Site impairments -

- Depreciation expense 132,619

112,995

631,227

544,392 Gross profit (loss) 199,623

142,640 Operating expenses





General and administrative 283,561

300,092 Selling 89,349

132,929 Engineering 100,586

88,490

473,496

521,511 Loss from operations (273,873)

(378,871) Other income (expense)





Interest income



126 Interest expense, net of debt premium amortization (5,173)

(12,716) Debt conversion expense -

-

(5,173)

(12,590) Loss before income taxes (279,046)

(391,461) Benefit for income taxes -

- Net loss $(279,046)

$(391,461)







Net loss per share - basic and diluted $(0.003)

$(0.01) Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 82,265,056

65,747,100







Non-GAAP financial disclosure





Loss from operations $(273,873)

$(378,871) Depreciation expense 143,931

114,884 Site Impairments -

- Stock based compensation 136,664

18,352 Adjusted EBITDA $6,722

$(245,635)

EUROSITE POWER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)