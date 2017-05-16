Gluten-Free Foods & Beverages Market Forecast & Analysis 2017-2027

LONDON, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Global, Regional & National Forecasts by Type (Bakery & Snacks, Dairy & Dairy Alternatives, Beverages, Meat & Meat Alternatives, Ready Meals, Pasta, Other Gluten Free Foods) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies
Visiongain calculates that the global gluten-free foods & beverages market will be worth $5.12bn in 2017. The increase in the number of people diagnosed with gluten intolerance or celiac disease is the major driving force of the market. In parallel with this, the gluten-free food consumer base is rapidly expanding due to high demand for gluten-free products from non-gluten-sensitive buyers who perceive them as healthier and better-for-you. The gluten-free foods & beverages market also provides many opportunities for business development in different directions including the fields of fortified & functional food and baby food.
In this report, Visiongain analyses the current state and future prospects of the leading gluten-free food submarkets, regional markets and national markets to provide a complete industry outlook.
• Bakery & Snacks Forecast 2017-2027
• Dairy & Dairy Alternatives Forecast 2017-2027
• Beverages Forecast 2017-2027
• Meat & Meat Alternatives Forecast 2017-2027
• Ready Meals Forecast 2017-2027
• Pasta Forecast 2017-2027
• Other Gluten Free Foods Forecast 2017-2027
• Dr. Schär SpA
• FARMO SpA
• Freedom Foods Group
• General Mills
• Genius Foods Ltd
• Gruma S.A.B. de C.V.
• Hain Celestial Group
• Hero Group AG
• Jamestown Mills
• Kelkin Ltd
• Kellogg's Company
• PaneRiso Foods
• PepsiCo, Inc.
• Pinnacle Foods
• The Kraft Heinz Company
North America Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027
• US Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027
• Canada Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of North America Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027
Europe Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027
• UK Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027
• Germany Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027
• France Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027
• Italy Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027
• Spain Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of Europe Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027
Asia Pacific Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027
• Australia & New Zealand (ANZ) Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027
• Japan Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027
• China Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of Asia Pacific Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027
RoW Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027
• South Africa Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027
• Brazil Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027
• Other Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027
https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1851/Gluten-Free-Foods-Beverages-Market-Forecast-Analysis-2017-2027
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com