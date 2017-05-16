Gluten-Free Foods & Beverages Market Forecast & Analysis 2017-2027

LONDON, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global, Regional & National Forecasts by Type (Bakery & Snacks, Dairy & Dairy Alternatives, Beverages, Meat & Meat Alternatives, Ready Meals, Pasta, Other Gluten Free Foods) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies

Visiongain calculates that the global gluten-free foods & beverages market will be worth $5.12bn in 2017. The increase in the number of people diagnosed with gluten intolerance or celiac disease is the major driving force of the market. In parallel with this, the gluten-free food consumer base is rapidly expanding due to high demand for gluten-free products from non-gluten-sensitive buyers who perceive them as healthier and better-for-you. The gluten-free foods & beverages market also provides many opportunities for business development in different directions including the fields of fortified & functional food and baby food.

In this report, Visiongain analyses the current state and future prospects of the leading gluten-free food submarkets, regional markets and national markets to provide a complete industry outlook.

• Bakery & Snacks Forecast 2017-2027

• Dairy & Dairy Alternatives Forecast 2017-2027

• Beverages Forecast 2017-2027

• Meat & Meat Alternatives Forecast 2017-2027

• Ready Meals Forecast 2017-2027

• Pasta Forecast 2017-2027

• Other Gluten Free Foods Forecast 2017-2027

• Dr. Schär SpA

• FARMO SpA

• Freedom Foods Group

• General Mills

• Genius Foods Ltd

• Gruma S.A.B. de C.V.

• Hain Celestial Group

• Hero Group AG

• Jamestown Mills

• Kelkin Ltd

• Kellogg's Company

• PaneRiso Foods

• PepsiCo, Inc.

• Pinnacle Foods

• The Kraft Heinz Company

North America Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027

• US Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027

• Canada Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of North America Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027

Europe Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027

• UK Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027

• Germany Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027

• France Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027

• Italy Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027

• Spain Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of Europe Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027

Asia Pacific Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027

• Australia & New Zealand (ANZ) Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027

• Japan Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027

• China Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of Asia Pacific Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027

RoW Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027

• South Africa Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027

• Brazil Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027

• Other Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Forecast 2017-2027

The companies mentioned are:

ASDA

Boulder Brands UK

Bupa

Canadian Natural & Specialty Brands (CNSB)

Cargill

Caribou Coffee

Coca-Cola

Coles

Didion Milling

Dr. Schär SpA

Dunkin' Donuts

Facebook

FARMO SpA

Food Lion

Freedom Foods Group Limited

General Mills

Genius Foods

GIG?

Gluten-free Restaurant

GlutenFreeDelivers.com

glutenfreemall.com

glutenfreepalace.com

Gruma S.A.B. de C.V.

Hain Celestial Group

Haus Rabenhorst

Hero Group AG

Hippeas

Jamestown Mills

Kelkin Ltd

Kellogg's Company

Kingsmill

Laurens Spethmann Holding

Love With Food

Mamee Australia

Mario Batali restaurant

Marks and Spencers

Molinos Río de la Plata SA

Nabisco

PaneRiso Foods

Penford Food

Pepsi

PepsiCo. Inc.

Pick and Pay

Pinnacle Foods, Inc

Pizza Hut

Publix

Schär

shop.123glutenfree.com

ShopRite

Spinney's

Sprouts

Starbucks

Target

Tesco

The George Institute

The Kraft Heinz Company

theglutenfreeshoppe.com

udisglutenfree.com

Valeo Foods

Waitrose

Warburtons

Whole Foods

Woolworths

A&W

Amoy

Amy's Kitchen

Aproten

Arrowhead Mills

Avalon Organics

Barilla

Barq's

Bearitos

Beiker

Bénédicta.

Betty Crocker's

BiAglut

Brinta

Cascadian Farm

Cats Prefer Chef

Celestial Seasonings

Cheerios

Cool Foods

CytoSport

Daddies

De Boles, Dreams

De Ruijter

Deliciously Gluten Free

Dole

DS - gluten free

Duncan Hines

Food in a Minute

Foodservice

Gallo Snacks

Gardein

Garden of Eatin'

Gatorade

Gezonddrinken

Glutafin

Glutino

Golden Circle

Good Taste Company

Great Life by Lucinda

Greenseas

Guerrero

Haagen-Dazs

Heinz ABC

Heinz at Home

Heinz Baby

Heinz Baby Food

Heinz Beanz

Heinz for Baby

Heinz Infant Nutrition

Heinz Ketchup

Heinz Salad Cream

Heinz Soup

Heinz Western Sauces

Heinz-Footstar

Heinz-Meiweiyuan

Hilary's

Honig

HP Sauce

Imagine

Jason

Juvela

Karvan Cévitam

Kraft Heinz Canada

Lea & Perrins Kitchen

Livwell

MaraNatha

Maseca

Minute Maid

Mission

Mug

Natures Choice

Nurture Baby

Nutri+Plus

Odwala

Omission

Ore-Ida

Original Juice Co.

Pasta Lensi

Pillsbury

Plasmon

Praeger's

Pudliszki

PurePet

Quero

Roosvicee

Rudi's Organic Bakery

Schär

Semper-Semper

Sensible portions

Simply Balanced

Simply Organic

Smart Ones

Terra

Tortiricas

Tosty

Trader Joe's

Tropicana

Udi's

Venz

Walnut Acres Organics

Wattie's

Wattie's For Baby

Weight Watchers

Werken bij Heinz

Westbrae Naturals

Westsoy

Association of European Celiac Societies

Canadian Celiac Association

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Celiac Australia

Celiac Sprue Association (CSA)

Celiac UK

Codex Alimentarius Commission

European Commission

European Food Information Council (EUFIC)

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ)

German Celiac Society (Deutsche Zöliakiegesellschaft - DZG)

Gluten Free Certification Organization (GFCO)

Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG)

Gluten-Free China

Health Canada

Irish Celiac Association

Italian Celiac Association

National Foundation for Celiac Awareness (NFCA)

NSF International

Quality Assurance International (QAI)

U.S. Department of Agriculture

University of Chicago Celiac Disease Center

US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

