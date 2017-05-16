Solar Photovoltaic Material Market Projected to Reach US$ 19,607.5 Mn by 2024: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled "Solar photovoltaic Material Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016-2024." According to the report, the global solar photovoltaic material market was valued at US$ 7,557.8 Mn in 2015 and is likely to reach US$ 19,607.5 Mn by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 11.4% between 2016 and 2024.

Solar photovoltaic materials are the material that are used in manufacturing of solar panels or modules. This solar photovoltaic material have excellent properties of generating electricity when exposed to sunlight. Solar photovoltaic materials are basically categorized into two types Crystalline and Thin film. Both crystalline and Thin Film inhibit different properties and are further categorized into different types. Crystalline material are segmented into crystalline silicon, polycrystalline silicon, gallium arsenide and thin film into amorphous silicon, cadmium telluride, and copper indium dieselenide. These materials have different power energy conversion efficiency depending upon their chemical properties. Crystalline materials have more power conversion efficiency as compared to thin film whereas thin film are cheaper and have less complex manufacturing process.

Solar photovoltaic material is widely used in renewable energy industries. Growth in the power industry coupled with various government rules and regulations has been driving the demand for solar photovoltaic material in the last few years. This trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. However, factors such as fluctuating in prices of raw materials such as silicon and using material such as cadmium, tellurium, which is toxic can affect the market growth.

Get Sample of this Research Report: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=23870

In terms of volume and value, polycrystalline covers the two third share of the solar photovoltaic material market in 2015. It was followed by crystalline. Polycrystalline is the most widely used solar photovoltaic material across the globe because of cheap manufacturing process as compared to that of crystalline silicon. Crystalline silicon is the most efficient solar photovoltaic material but is costlier as compared to others. Cadmium telluride and copper indium diselenide are cheaper and have less power conversion efficiency, research and development to increase their efficiency is on process. Thin film materials are anticipated to grow in the coming future. Rise in demand for solar photovoltaic installation in the power industry is expected to drive the demand for solar photovoltaic material during the forecast period. Solar photovoltaic installation have wide range of application in end user industry. Commercial and industrial sector are anticipated to grow substantially in coming forecast period. Solar photovoltaic installation in commercial building such as airports, hospitals making them independent source for generating electricity and also large scale utility installations is also driving solar photovoltaic material market.

In terms of volume, Asia Pacific accounted for significant share of the solar photovoltaic material market in 2015. High growth in industrial and commercial industries in Asia Pacific is estimated to drive the solar photovoltaic material market in the near future. Demand for solar photovoltaic material is projected to be stable in North America and Europe during the forecast period. Countries in Latin America such as Chile, Brazil and Mexico are projected to provide significant growth opportunities for the solar photovoltaic material market during the forecast period.

Major manufacturers operating in the solar photovoltaic material market include BASF SE, Mitsubishi Material Corporation, Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation LLC, LDK Solar Co. Ltd., Okmetic, Wacker Chemie AG, Applied Materials, Inc, Shin-Etsu Chemicals Co., Ltd., Atecom Technology Co., Ltd., Topsil GlobalWafers A/S, Silicor Materials, Inc., and Targray Technology International, Inc.

Research Report Press Release: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/solar-photovoltaic-material-market.htm

The report provides comprehensive view of the solar photovoltaic material market in terms of volume and revenue. It includes current demand analysis and forecast for end-user segments in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the report offers detailed country-wise analysis of the solar photovoltaic material market in the regions mentioned above.

The solar photovoltaic material market has been divided into the following segments.

Solar Photovoltaic Material Market - Material Type Analysis

Crystalline

Polycrystalline

Cadmium Telluride

Copper Indium Diselenide

Others

Solar Photovoltaic Material Market - End- User Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Solar Photovoltaic Material Market - Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Latin America Chile Brazil Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Browse Other Market Research Report:

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/solar-photovoltaic-market.html

About TMR

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com





Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: http://www.editiontruth.com/