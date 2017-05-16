Puration, Inc.: Puration Schedules Earnings Call For This Thursday, May 18, 2017 To Review Financial Performance And Cannabis Infused Product Line Expansion

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2017 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) today announced an on-demand presentation scheduled for Thursday, May 18, 2017 to review the Company's First Quarter financial performance and its ongoing cannabis infused product line expansion. The financial results today are driven primarily by sales of EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water. Management indicated recently anticipated announcements of major orders by recognized retail brand name chains coming soon. EVERx is also expected to be available online soon as well. The Company is now expending the EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water product line to include three flavored beverages. The first flavored beverage, EVERx CBD Infused Citrus Cooler Flavored Sports Water, was introduced last week. The presentation will include more on the next flavored waters and other EVERx products coming soon.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

