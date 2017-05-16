Thumb Cellular, a Michigan-based carrier, has signed a multi-year deal with Transaction Network Services (TNS) for a full bundle of telecommunication services.

The new agreement includes an extensive suite of roaming, clearing, messaging and signaling solutions covering Thumb Cellular's entire network. The carrier will also utilize TNS' fraud prevention services, which will strengthen its network and improve subscriber satisfaction.

"We're excited to have selected TNS as our vendor partner and look forward to growing our business with their support," said Thumb Cellular Manager Tracey Schenk. "Migrating our entire network to TNS has been a significant undertaking and a decision we did not take lightly. We are confident in their abilities and they have exceeded all our expectations. The transition has been seamless with minimal disruption to our subscribers.

"We had some unresolvable issues with our previous provider and had noted the success other rural Competitive Carrier Association members were having with TNS. We have developed a strong relationship with the TNS team and experienced first-hand the superior level of service TNS offers. This, combined with a competitively priced portfolio, makes them the ideal partner for Thumb Cellular."

Thumb Cellular prides itself on customer service and over the last few years has deployed a comprehensive 4G voice and data network supporting a variety of cellular and internet-ready devices to meet today's demands.

Joe Lueckenhoff, Executive Vice President and General Manager of TNS' Telecommunication Services Division, said: "We're delighted that Thumb Cellular has chosen to move all of its traffic away from the incumbent and will be using TNS exclusively. We are resolutely committed to ensuring support for traditional wireless and wireline requirements, while being uniquely placed to assist with upgrades to 4G and 5G solutions at a time that is right for each individual carrier.

"Thumb Cellular and TNS make a great team and we're confident of a prosperous future together."

From small rural operators in the US to the largest multi-national carriers, TNS has over 500 operator customers and addresses the full needs of wireless and wireline operators in the US and globally. TNS' networks have been specifically designed and configured for the transmission of transaction-related time sensitive data and support a variety of widely accepted communications protocols.

Since it was founded in 1990, TNS has grown to provide services in more than 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, and offers 24x7x365 support via its Network Operating Centers in the US, UK and Australia. For more information about TNS please visit www.tnsi.com.

About Transaction Network Services:

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services which enable transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the financial markets.

Founded in 1990 in the United States, TNS has grown steadily and now provides services in over 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, with our reach extending to many more. TNS has designed and implemented multiple data networks which support a variety of widely accepted communications protocols and are designed to be scalable and accessible by multiple methods.

About Thumb Cellular:

Thumb Cellular is an Agri-Valley Communications company based in Pigeon, Michigan, serving subscribers in Michigan's "Upper Thumb" region of Huron, Tuscola and Sanilac Counties.

Agri-Valley Communications, Inc., a private, family-owned company based in Pigeon, Michigan, is also the parent organization to Pigeon Telephone Company, an Independent Telephone Exchange Carrier (ILEC) providing service to the Michigan telephone exchanges of Pigeon, Twining, Alba and Lakes of the North and Agri-Valley Services, a broadband internet company providing high-speed 4G service to Michigan's "Upper Thumb" region of Huron, Tuscola and Sanilac Counties.

