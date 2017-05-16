sprite-preloader
16.05.2017 | 15:33
PR Newswire

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Statement re Debt Facility Renewal

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company")

Refinancing of the Debt Facility

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that the Company has renewed the existing unsecured £125 million Revolving Debt Facility with The Royal Bank of Scotland plc for a further three years. The facility bears interest at 0.80 per cent over LIBOR and is due to expire on 15 June 2020.

For further information contact: David Holland, Aberforth Partners LLP,

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries - 16 May 2017

Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI"): 213800GZ9WC73A92Q326

END


