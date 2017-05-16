VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Lincoln Mining Corporation (TSX VENTURE: LMG) ("Lincoln" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that pursuant to a letter agreement dated May 9, 2017, the Company, through its subsidiary, Lincoln Gold US Corp. ("Lincoln US"), granted Ausgold Resources Pty. Ltd. ("Ausgold") an option until June 30, 2017 to enter into a joint venture agreement for the development of the Oro Cruz Property located in Imperial County, California ("JV Option"). As consideration for granting the JV Option, Ausgold has paid Lincoln US USD$7,500 and committed to purchasing USD$30,000 worth of securities in the Company's next private placement.

The JV Option is exercisable by Ausgold providing Lincoln US with notice that Ausgold is satisfied with its due diligence investigation of Lincoln US's Oro Cruz Property and entered into an option with a third party to acquire certain mineral claims referred to as the Hercules claims in Imperial County, California.

If the JV Option is exercised, the joint venture will cover the Hercules claims and the 131 claims held by Lincoln US as well as any mining interests or mineral properties acquired by either party within five miles of the Lincoln US claims.

If the JV Option is exercised, the parties agree to negotiate a formal joint venture agreement which will include the following:

a. periodic payments to Lincoln US from June 30, 2017 until January 15, 2019 totalling US$225,000 plus 200,000 shares of Ausgold (or an additional US$30,000 if Ausgold shares are not publicly traded); b. expenditures of an aggregate of US$1,000,000 by January 15, 2019 on the claims covered by the joint venture, with Ausgold as the operator; c. upon the above payments and expenditures being made, Ausgold will hold a 51% joint venture interest and Lincoln US will hold a 49% interest; d. upon Ausgold earning a 51% joint venture interest, Ausgold shall have the right to increase its interest in the joint venture to 75% by spending an additional US$1,100,000 on the joint venture properties by January 15, 2020.

Lincoln is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company, with interests in the Pine Grove gold property in Nevada and the Oro Cruz gold property in California. In the United States, the Company operates under Lincoln Gold US Corp. and Lincoln Resource Group Corp., both Nevada corporations.

On behalf of Lincoln Mining Corporation

Paul Saxton, President & CEO

