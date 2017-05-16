TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (CSE: MTA)(CSE: MTA.CN)(CNSX: MTA)(OTCQB: EXCFF)(FRANKFURT: X9CP) is pleased to announce that Metalla SEZC (the Company's 100% owned Cayman subsidiary) has completed the transaction to acquire a 15% interest in the NLGM silver stream through Silverback Limited ("Silverback") as discussed in detail in the April 28, 2017 press release.

The agreement was negotiated at arm's length between Metalla and the Vendor. No brokerage or finder's fees were paid in association with the acquisition.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and similar production based interests.

