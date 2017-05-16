Investor meeting on 24 May 2017 Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. will publish its first quarter 2017 results after market closing on Tuesday 23 May 2017.



Eimskip invites investors and market participants to a meeting where Gylfi Sigfússon, CEO, and Hilmar Pétur Valgardsson, CFO, will present the first quarter results.



The meeting will be held on Wednesday 24 May 2017 at the company's headquarters in Korngardar 2 in Reykjavík and starts at 8:30 a.m. (GMT). Breakfast will be served from 8:15.



Documents and a recording of the meeting (in Icelandic) will be available after the meeting on the company's investor relations website, www.eimskip.is/investors.