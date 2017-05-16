

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Opening up the latest controversy involving President Donald Trump, the Washington Post reported that he divulged highly classified information to Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov when the latter met him at the White House last week.



The White House denied the report even as the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee joined Democrats in slamming Trump over the Washington Post bombshell.



Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak also was present when Lavrov met Trump in the Oval Office last Monday, a day after FBI Director James Comey was fired.



Trump's disclosures jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on an Islamic State terror threat, the Post reported quoting current and former U.S. officials.



The information the president relayed had been provided by a U.S. partner through an intelligence-sharing arrangement considered so sensitive that details have been withheld from allies and tightly restricted even within the U.S. government, the Washington Post quoted officials as saying.



National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster made a damage-repairing effort by saying that nothing of the sort happened at the meeting, which he also attended.



'At no time, at no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed and the president did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known,' he told reporters.



Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also spoke in support of the President.



'During President Trump's meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov, a broad range of subjects were discussed among which were common efforts and threats regarding counter-terrorism. During that exchange, the nature of specific threats were discussed, but they did not discuss sources, methods or military operations,' Tillerson said in a statement.



