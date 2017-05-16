SANDUSKY, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- New Wave Holdings, Inc's. (OTC: NWAV) PAO Group, Inc., is pleased to announce that they have released Q1 Financials for 2017 which show the Company generating revenues in only it's first 6 months of operations. Execs have posted the Quarterly report to OTC Markets and can be viewed at the following address: https://www.otcmarkets.com/financialReportViewer'symbol=NWAV&id=171950

In regards to the conference call held on Wednesday, May 10th at 3pm EDT, Company execs outlined key information in regards to the Company's recent successes, ongoing objectives and upcoming clinic openings & events as well as the effects of ongoing discussions in Florida regarding legislation of medical marijuana and how it may positively affect PAO Group moving forward.

CEO Robert Weber and COO Arthur Hall spearheaded the call along with Dr. Gary Bernard, Medical Director for PAO Group and its Alt Medical Centers. The following are highlights from the call:

Ticker Change- NWAV is excited to be in process of re-branding the public entity. This is an ongoing process with FINRA as NWAV has an extensive corporate history that precedes current management. The Company has hired an SEC attorney to help expedite the process and anticipates ticker change to be approved and effective.





Corporate Website- Many have asked about completion estimates for http://PAO.Group. In the name of revenue generation and being first to market in the state with patient flow, Alt Med Centers website (http://www.altmedcenters.com) was put as top priority. It is a web based interactive cloud system enabling customers to schedule appointments. Now that this website is complete, full attention will be given to the Corporate website (pao.group) for investor updates, newsletters, company filings, etc.





Arthur Hall spoke on Legislation in Florida: Currently there is a 90 day exclusion period under discussion under which new patients must wait 90 days to receive their medical card. House and Senate coordinating with special session, but does not affect PAO/Alt Med Centers ability to conduct business. Our doctors are still able to write recommendations for patients and our open facilities have an existing patient base that we are actively serving -- if legislation passes to eliminate the 90 day barrier, it only helps the Company but not passing it does not affect our ability to conduct business according to our model and goals therein.





The team discussed the difference between the Company's Affiliate locations and their Corporate locations: Affiliate locations are existing practices that have signed on under the alt med centers brand. Patients are routed to them in a win-win arrangement. Corporate locations on the other hand are facilities which are wholly owned by the Company.





Dr. Gary Bernard, an Internal Medicine Physician and Medical Director for PAO Group/Alt Med Centers started working with cannabis clinics a few months ago (orange park and Jacksonville) but has 20,000 existing patients from his practice prior to working with PAO. There is a well established patient/physician relationship here which he is confident will serve the Company in a big way as patients can currently be issued recommendations and pick up medicine from the dispensaries.





May 24th and 25th are big dates! The Sandusky Clinic in Ohio, which is currently seeing patients, will be hosting its Grand Opening with an Open House to the public. Shareholders are encouraged to come by and tour the facility, talk to staff and get to know us! Robert Weber, Arthur Hall and others will be available to meet and greet with guests and shareholders:



May 24 & May 25 2017 1180 Cleveland Road Sandusky, Ohio 44870 The Cleveland location in Parma, Ohio is now complete and we are finalizing licensing and contracts with Physicians and should be accepting appointments in the very near future.





The Corporate location in St. Augustine, FL is under construction with completion well on schedule. In addition to an alt med center, this will also serve as an HRT (hormone replacement therapy) clinic adding additional revenue streams and services while catering to a rapidly growing market.





The team is currently looking toward further openings in Akron and/or Toledo alongside the launch of an extensive print ad campaign with key placement regionally.





The Company also offered clarification on the business model with respect to Cannabis sales: (paraphrase) "We are a medical center that services the need for recommendations, we are not a dispensary and do not sell cannabis in any form and are not a dispensary. We promote compassionate care through the proper use of cannabis and play an integral part in that process by working with our patients and affiliate location patients to ensure they have necessary access to such care."





Check out John Morgan (Morgan & Morgan) addressing Florida Governor Rick Scott along with Florida Senate and House Reps on behalf of medical marijuana accessibility for Florida residents https://www.facebook.com/JohnMorganESQ/videos/1432767666766433/

