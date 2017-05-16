PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - May 16, 2017) - The Gendel Girls', the family behind Breezies ® , QVC ® 's largest intimate apparel brand, have announced the release of three new silhouettes of their best-selling underwear, specially designed to provide ultimate comfort while ensuring a discreet look under clothing. The Shiny Seamless Boyshort, the Shiny Seamless Hi-Cut and the Jacquard Longleg Shaper are all made with a buttery soft fabric while also incorporating The Gendel Girls' performance fabric, UltimAir ® .

"The fact our products contain UltimAir ® means they all go the extra mile, providing comfort and surpassing consumer expectations," said Kalina Gendel, Chief Operating Officer of The Gendel Girls. "We have seen strong sales in the full-coverage panty category over the past few years. Most women want the smooth, polished, 'commando' look, with benefits. Thongs seem to be getting less popular and more women are reaching for the comfort and convenience of full-bottomed undies, which is why we're so proud to bring these sexy, full coverage silhouettes to women everywhere."

The Shiny Seamless Boyshort is ideal for providing that extra layer of comfort under skirts and dresses, while the Shiny Seamless Hi-Cut has soft covered elastic at the leg opening for comfort that does not ride up. The Jacquard Longleg Shaper design provides maximum coverage and modesty for shorter dresses and skirts and is a must-have for maxi dresses for smoothing the bottom so the dress does not fall into places it shouldn't.

Each of these new products are made from a nylon/spandex mix that help clothes glide on and off smoothly without sticking to the garment, and their seamless design makes them virtually invisible under clothes while the wide waistband stays in place and prevents rolling down.

The Shiny Seamless Boyshort (A292257), the Shiny Seamless Hi-Cut (A292256) and the Jacquard Longleg Shaper (A292259) are available, while supplies last, through QVC.com, the QVC apps or by calling 800.345.1515.

About The Gendel Girls

Kathy Gendel and her husband Craig left corporate jobs to start a lingerie business in 1994. After a lot of perseverance and a lucky encounter on Madison Avenue, they found a home at QVC, where The Gendel Girls' patented performance fabric, UltimAir® has made Breezies® the largest intimate apparel brand on the network. Based outside Philadelphia and operating on a family farm, The Gendel Girls are first and foremost a family business with Kathy, the CEO, at the helm and her three daughters: Kalina Gendel, Chief Operating Officer, and Laurissa Gendel, President, in tandem leadership, and Catherine Gendel, VP of Creative Marketing. One of only a handful of on-air family personalities in the entire home-shopping genre, The Gendel Girls have been a mainstay on QVC for 23 years, having sold millions of bras and panties. For more information, please visit Gendel-Girls.com

