PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - May 16, 2017) - The Gendel Girls', the family behind Breezies
"The fact our products contain UltimAir
The Shiny Seamless Boyshort is ideal for providing that extra layer of comfort under skirts and dresses, while the Shiny Seamless Hi-Cut has soft covered elastic at the leg opening for comfort that does not ride up. The Jacquard Longleg Shaper design provides maximum coverage and modesty for shorter dresses and skirts and is a must-have for maxi dresses for smoothing the bottom so the dress does not fall into places it shouldn't.
Each of these new products are made from a nylon/spandex mix that help clothes glide on and off smoothly without sticking to the garment, and their seamless design makes them virtually invisible under clothes while the wide waistband stays in place and prevents rolling down.
The Shiny Seamless Boyshort (A292257), the Shiny Seamless Hi-Cut (A292256) and the Jacquard Longleg Shaper (A292259) are available, while supplies last, through QVC.com, the QVC apps or by calling 800.345.1515.
About The Gendel Girls
Kathy Gendel and her husband Craig left corporate jobs to start a lingerie business in 1994. After a lot of perseverance and a lucky encounter on Madison Avenue, they found a home at QVC, where The Gendel Girls' patented performance fabric, UltimAir® has made Breezies® the largest intimate apparel brand on the network. Based outside Philadelphia and operating on a family farm, The Gendel Girls are first and foremost a family business with Kathy, the CEO, at the helm and her three daughters: Kalina Gendel, Chief Operating Officer, and Laurissa Gendel, President, in tandem leadership, and Catherine Gendel, VP of Creative Marketing. One of only a handful of on-air family personalities in the entire home-shopping genre, The Gendel Girls have been a mainstay on QVC for 23 years, having sold millions of bras and panties. For more information, please visit Gendel-Girls.com
