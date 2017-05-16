Global Supercapacitor Materials Market 2017-2027: Market will Triple Over the Coming Decade -Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Supercapacitor Materials 2017-2027" report to their offering.

"Supercapacitor Materials 2017-2027", explains how, out of the spotlight, very important advances are occurring even beyond market leader Maxwell's superlative opening up of new applications with tailored products. In the desert for supercapacitor manufacture - Europe - Skeleton Technologies has started to make supercapacitors partially based on graphene that set the record for power density and Yunasko in the Ukraine set the record for production hybrid supercapacitor energy density - up near lead acid and NiCd batteries and something Nippon Chemical says it will match next year.

The report has a global sweep. From ongoing visits, it explains how, recognising the distaste of the Japanese motor industry for highly toxic electrolytes, Nippon Chemical in Japan jumped from nowhere to number two in supercapacitors in the world by making supercapacitors for cars that had benign electrolytes.

"Supercapacitor Materials 2017-2027" expresses the view that, partly because its supercapacitor suppliers have become more capable, China has recently reversed its policy on traditional hybrid vehicles, declaring that in 2030, 30% of cars made would be hybrids that do not plug in - candidates for supercapacitors. With GM now adopting them, supercapacitors are rapidly taking market share of stop-start systems for conventional vehicles.

"Supercapacitor Materials 2017-2027" finds that electrolytes with totally new chemistry are pairing well with new exohedral active electrodes. Hybrid capacitors are benefitting from totally new electrolyte-electrode pairings in the laboratory at least. Are the old rules of extremely hydrophobic assembly following complex high temperature processes really necessary for best performance? Everything is being questioned now.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

1.1. Comparison with batteries

1.2. Comparison with electrolytic capacitors

1.3. Focus on functional materials

1.4. Options: operating principles

1.5. What needs improving?

1.6. Construction and cost structure

1.7. Choices of material: important parameters to improve

1.8. Progress with electrode materials

1.9. Electrolytes

1.10. Supercabatteries

1.11. Graphene goes well with the new electrolytes

1.12. Materials maturity and profit

1.13. Market forecast 2017-2027

1.14. Hemp pseudo graphene?

1.15. Supercapacitors on the smaller scale

1.16. Supercapacitor materials news

2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Where supercapacitors fit in

2.2. Supercapacitors and supercabattery basics

2.3. Supercapacitors and alternatives compared

2.4. Fundamentals

2.5. Laminar biodegradable option

2.6. Structural supercapacitors

2.7. Electrolyte improvements ahead

2.8. Equivalent circuits and limitations

2.9. Supercapacitor sales have a new driver: safety

2.10. Disruptive supercapacitors now taken more seriously

2.11. Change of leadership of the global value market?

2.12. Battery and fuel cell management with supercapacitors

2.13. Graphene vs other carbon forms in supercapacitors

2.14. Environmentally friendlier and safer materials

2.15. Printing supercapacitors

2.16. New manufacturing sites in Europe

2.17. Modelling insights

3. SEPARATORS

4. ELECTROLYTES BY MANUFACTURER

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Toxicity

4.3. Gel electrolytes

4.4. Ionic liquids

4.5. Electrolytes compared by manufacturer.

5. ELECTRODE MATERIALS AND OTHERS

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Electrodes and other materials compared by company

5.3. Materials optimisation

5.4. Progress with electrode materials

5.5. Graphene

5.6. Higher voltage electrolytes

5.7. Aqueous electrolytes become attractive

5.8. Organic ionic electrolytes

5.9. Acetonitrile concern

5.10. Supercabattery improvement

6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. 2D Carbon Graphene Material Co., Ltd

6.2. Abalonyx, Norway

6.3. Airbus, France

6.4. Aixtron, Germany

6.5. AMO GmbH, Germany

6.6. Asbury Carbon, USA

6.7. AZ Electronics, Luxembourg

6.8. BASF, Germany

6.9. Cambridge Graphene Centre, UK

6.10. Cambridge Graphene Platform, UK

6.11. Carben Semicon Ltd, Russia

6.12. Carbon Solutions, Inc., USA

6.13. Catalyx Nanotech Inc. (CNI), USA

6.14. CRANN, Ireland

6.15. Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI), USA

6.16. Grafoid, Canada

6.17. GRAnPH Nanotech, Spain

6.18. Graphene Devices, USA

6.19. Graphene NanoChem, UK

6.20. Graphensic AB, Sweden

6.21. Harbin Mulan Foreign Economic and Trade Company, China

6.22. HDPlas, USA

6.23. Head, Austria

6.24. HRL Laboratories, USA

6.25. IBM, USA

6.26. iTrix, Japan

6.27. JiangSu GeRui Graphene Venture Capital Co., Ltd.

6.28. Jinan Moxi New Material Technology Co., Ltd

6.29. JSR Micro, Inc. / JM Energy Corp.

6.30. Lockheed Martin, USA

6.31. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA

6.32. Max Planck Institute for Solid State Research, Germany

6.33. Momentive, USA

6.34. Nanjing JCNANO Tech Co., LTD

6.35. Nanjing XFNANO Materials Tech Co.,Ltd

6.36. Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc., USA

6.36.1. Nippon ChemiCon/ United ChemiCon Japan

6.37. Nokia, Finland

6.38. Pennsylvania State University, USA

6.39. Power Booster, China

6.40. Quantum Materials Corp, India

6.41. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), USA

6.42. Rice University, USA

6.43. Rutgers - The State University of New Jersey, USA

6.44. Samsung Electronics, Korea

6.45. Samsung Techwin, Korea

6.46. SolanPV, USA

6.47. Spirit Aerosystems, USA

6.48. Sungkyunkwan University Advanced Institute of Nano Technology (SAINT), Korea

6.48.1. Taiyo Yuden

6.49. Texas Instruments, USA

6.50. Thales, France

6.51. The Sixth Element

6.52. University of California Los Angeles, (UCLA), USA

6.53. University of Manchester, UK

6.54. University of Princeton, USA

6.55. University of Southern California (USC), USA

6.56. University of Surrey UK

6.57. University of Texas at Austin, USA

6.58. University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA

