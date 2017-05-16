Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2017-2027

LONDON, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts by Application (Municipal, Power Generation, Chemical, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining), by Type (Corrosion Inhibition, Scale Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants, Biocides & Disinfectants) and by Region Plus Profiles of Top Companies
Visiongain's new 217 pages report assesses that the global Water Treatment chemicals market will reach $28.5 billion in 2017.
Market scope:This brand new report from visiongain is a completely fresh market assessment of the Water Treatment chemicals market based upon the latest information. Our new market study contains forecasts, original analysis, company profiles and, most crucially, fresh conclusions. The report gives detailed forecasts and analysis of the Water Treatment chemicals markets by region and end-use sectors.
Water Treatment chemicals Market Forecast 2017-2027 report responds to your need for definitive market data:
• Where are the Water Treatment chemicals market opportunities?
• 198 tables, charts, and graphs reveal market data allowing you to target your strategy more effectively
• When will the Water Treatment chemicals market grow?
• Global, national and the Water Treatment chemicals submarket forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027 illustrate the market progression
• Which Water Treatment chemicals submarkets will flourish from 2017-2027?
• Municipal Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Power Generation Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Chemical Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Oil & Gas Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Metals & Mining Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Corrosion Inhibition Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Scale Inhibitors Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Coagulants & Flocculants Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Biocides & Disinfectants Submarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Where are the regional Water Treatment chemicals market opportunities from 2017-2027?
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities
• Asia Pacific forecast 2017-2027
• Middle East and Africa forecast 2017-2027
• Central & South America forecast 2017-2027
• Europe forecast 2017-2027
• North America forecast 2017-2027
• China forecast 2017-2027
• Japan forecast 2017-2027
• Australia & New Zealand forecast 2017-2027
• India forecast 2017-2027
• Germany forecast 2017-2027
• U.K. forecast 2017-2027
• France forecast 2017-2027
• Italy forecast 2017-2027
• U.S. forecast 2017-2027
• Canada forecast 2017-2027
• Mexico forecast 2017-2027
• Saudi Arabia forecast 2017-2027
• Others forecast 2017-2027
• What are the factors influencing Water Treatment chemicals market dynamics?
• SWOT analysis explores the factors.
• Research and development (R&D) strategy
• Supply and demand dynamics
• Advances in product quality
• Who are the leading Water Treatment chemicals companies?
• We reveal market share, positioning, capabilities, product portfolios, R&D activity, services, focus, strategies, M&A activity, and future outlook.
• AkzoNobel
• GE Water Technologies Inc.
• BASF
• Solenis
• DOW Chemical Company
• Ecolab Inc.
• Kemira
• Lonza
• Buckman Laboratories International
• BWA Water
The companies mentioned are:
Albemarle Corporation
ALTIVIA Chemicals LLC
Aqua innovative Solutions
Arcana Pool Systems GmbH
Arch Chemicals
Anco India Chemicals (P) Ltd.
Accepta Water Treatment
American Water Works Company
ANGUS Chemical Company
Aries Chemical, Inc. Water Treatment Specialists
Berwind Corporation
BioLab
Bonnafide Chemicals
B & V Water Treatment
Changzhou Kewei Fine Chemicals Company Limited
Chembond Chemicals
ChemTreat
Chemtura Corporation
Clinty Chemicals Ltd.
Danaher Corporation
Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Company Limited
Drew Ameroid Sdn Berhad
DuPont (EI) de Nemours
Ebara Corporation
Eka Chemicals
European salt company
Ecosphere Technologies, Inc.
FuMA-Tech Gessellschaft fur Funktionelle Membranen und Anlagentechnologie
Feralco AB
General Electric Company
GLV Incorporated
Great Lakes Solutions
Israel Chemicals Limited
Jianghai Environmental Protection Company Limited
Jordan Bromine
K+S AG
KIK Custom Products Incorporated
Koch Industries Incorporated
Kurita Water Industries Limited
Kroff Chemical Company, Inc.
LANXESS AG
Martinswerk
Morton Salt
MWH Global, Inc.
Melzer Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
MB Chemicals
Nalco Holding
NSF International
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
OxyChem,
Polydyne
PowerChem Technology
Pfaudler Inc.
Quimiproductos
Shanghai Duojia Water Treatment Science and Technology Company Limited
SNF SAS
Solvay SA
Swing
SUEZ Water UK
Syn Water
Sicagen India Limited
TCI Chemicals
Thermax Inc.
Univar Inc.
United Technical Services (UTS) Chemicals
Veolia Environnement SA
Vasu Chemicals
Wujin Fine Chemical Factory Company Limited
Water Bird L.L.C.
Wex Technologies
Government Agencies and Other Organisation Mentioned in This Report
Environment Protection Agency
European Union
Food and Drug Administration
Japan Industrial Safety & Health Association
Marine Protection, Research and Sanctuaries Act
Ministry of Water Resources
Occupational Safety & Health Administration
Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
World Bank
