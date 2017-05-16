Nordic Nanovector ASA: Invitation to First Quarter 2017 Results Presentation and Webcast

OSLO, Norway, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Press Release no: 14/2017

Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialisation of novel targeted therapeutics for haematological cancers, will announce its first quarter 2017 results on Wednesday, 24th of May 2017.

A presentation by Nordic Nanovector's senior management team will take place at 8:30 am CET at:

Thon Hotel Vika Atrium, Munkedamsveien 45, 0250 Oslo

Meeting Room: NYLAND

The presentation will be recorded as a webcast and will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investor Relations/Webcast.

The results report and the presentation will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investor Relations/Reports and Presentation/Quarterly Reports/2017 from 7:00 am CET the same day.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugates (ARC) designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024.

The Company aims to rapidly develop Betalutin®, alone and in combination with other therapies, for the treatment of major types of NHL, targeting first regulatory submission in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in 1H 2019. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets.

The Company is also advancing a pipeline of ARCs and other immunotherapies for multiple cancer indications.

Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries:

Tone Kvåle, Chief Financial Officer

Cell: +47-91-51-95-76

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44 207 282 2948/+44 207 282 2949

Email: mark.swallow@citigatedr.co.uk / david.dible@citigatedr.co.uk

