

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Honest Company is voluntarily recalling certain lots of baby wipes, citing the possible presence of mold.



'We believe the affected product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences, however, impacted wipes do have a spotted discoloration and the aesthetics are unacceptable. Out of an abundance of caution, the Honest Company has decided to voluntarily recall certain lots of this product,' the consumer goods company, co-founded by actress Jessica Alba stated.



This product is distributed in the U.S. and Canada in the following configurations:



10 count packages, UPC 0817810011276, 0816645024079 and 0817810011276; 72 count packages, UPC 0817810011863, 7000000011863, 0816645023584, and 0816645023591; 288 count packages, UPC 0817810014680; and 576 count packages, UPC 0817810028540.



The wipes are also included in Honest Diaper Cakes, Baby Basics Gift Sets and Baby Arrival Gift Sets.



The company advised consumers to return the affected product to their point of purchase for a full refund and added that none of its other products are impacted by this recall.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX