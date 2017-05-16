Guangzhou, the World Flower City for Two Thousand Years and Counting

GUANGZHOU, China, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 14th and 15th, the world spotlight was on Beijing for the important occasion of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. At the same time, five letters were sent from five national floral emblems of five countries in Asia, Europe, America and Africa along the Maritime Silk Road, expressing good wishes to Guangzhou for setting sail on the 21st Maritime Silk Road through the floral whisper of these "envoys", and making the "World Flower City" the focus both at home and abroad.

The passage of Kapok's floral whisper Guangzhou, I Inspire You with Passion was published by the Clarin of Argentine while the one of jasmine's Guangzhou, I Adorn You with Elegance was published in Daily Times of Pakistan. Meanwhile, the article of lotus's floral whisper Guangzhou, I Embrace You with Vigor was delivered in Al-Ahram of Egypt and the one of rose's Guangzhou, I Embrace You with Love was delivered in The Daily Telegraph of England. In Singapore, the orchid's floral whisper Guangzhou, I Welcome You with My Friendship was reported in The Straits Times. The reply Guangzhou, Flower City in Bloom by Guangzhou to the Floral Whisper along the Silk Roadappeared in theWall Street Journal. The unique perspective, floral whisper, was chosen and related to the whole story of Floral Whisper along the Silk Road, The whole world gets to know about Guangzhou's splendid history as the "Birthplace of the Maritime Silk Road" and the "Millennium Commercial City," and its unique charm of "Openness, Beauty, Vigor, Inclusiveness and Friendliness" now as an international exchange center and an intersection ofinternational trade.

Guangzhou, a world famous port city, has been the main port of the Maritime Silk Road since the third century, acquiring its long standing reputation as a hub for trade and commerce. It was China's largest port during the Tang and Song dynasties, and China's only port open to foreign trade during the Ming and Qing dynasties.

During theHan Dynasty, a variety of flowers were brought into Guangzhou with the development of Maritime Silk Road trade. Flower trade in the city became famous nationwide in the Tang Dynasty. Guangzhou, the Millennium Business City, made affluent by the Pearl River and the sails in it, breeds its colorful culture closely related to flowers. What the Maritime Silk Road brings to Guangzhou is not only booming trade and cultural communication, but also a beautiful name: "Flower City".

In China, Guangzhou, whichwas regarded as the "window of China" as it opened up to the world, is one of the richest and earliest cities that adopted the reform and opening policy. According to Guangzhou Municipal Party Committee Publicity Bureau,through the Belt and Road Initiative, Guangzhou is opening up to the world and innovating at a faster speed, rising to an international hub of innovation, communication and transportation. Actively practicing the Silk Road spirit of "peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit," Guangzhou is becoming an important example, and a bond connecting China and the countries and regions along the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.

The Maritime Silk Road, unfailing for thousand years, is bringing the "Millennium Commercial City" continuous vitality, and instilling new impetus into the "World Flower City".

