MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) today announced it will feature working production lines and demonstrations at this fall's PROCESS EXPO, the largest food processing event in North America showcasing the widest array of equipment and solutions. This unique, exciting exhibit, taking place September 19-22 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, will feature a deli line incorporating stuffing, slicing and packaging and a second sausage link/hang line which will include a bowl cutter, mixing, stuffing, linking and hanging. The suppliers that signed up to participate in these two lines include:

AmTrade Systems, Inc.

GEA North America

Handtmann, Inc.

JBT Corporation

Mimasa a PRIMEdge Inc. Company

RapidPak - Middleby Processing and Packaging

Nu-Meat Technology

Poly-clip System

Viskase Companies, Inc.

Weber, Inc.





FPSA's Meat Industry Suppliers Alliance (MISA) has been instrumental in bringing the working production line concept to fruition, and this is the first time a collaboration of multiple suppliers will put together a production line at a trade show. Demonstrations of the production lines will run three times a day and give the processors a chance to interact with the equipment manufacturers.

"We highly encourage meat processing industry professionals to make plans to join us at PROCESS EXPO where they will find new solutions and have access to leaders who will share important updates impacting the industry, both in the education courses and throughout the show floor," said Jarrod McCarroll, CEO, Weber, Inc. and Chairman of MISA for FPSA. "The exhibitors and education program will focus on the development of new technologies like virtual and augmented reality, which will be on display, as well as discussions on diagnostic monitoring systems focusing on machine uptime and total cost of ownership. In addition, these production lines are a great way for processors to see the full line in action, to avoid potential purchasing mistakes, and discuss issues, ideas and thoughts with the suppliers face to face that might make a production line more effective and efficient," McCarroll added.

Over 600 exhibiting companies, spanning 220,000 square feet, will offer equipment, machinery and demos for buyers in all of the vertical industry sectors, including: bakery, grains, seeds and snacks, beverage, dairy, meat, poultry and seafood, prepared foods, fruits and vegetables, confectionery and candy, co-packers and pet foods. Registration is now open. General sales of exhibit space are available on the website, where you can reserve a booth. For more information about exhibiting, contact Grace A. Cular Yee, Vice President, Sales, at 703-663-1220, or Alaina Herrera, Exhibit Sales Associate, at 703-663-1212.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Prepared Foods, and Meat sectors.

