Sky Manor Airport Partners, LLC ("N40" or the "Airport"), announced today that it hosted its Young Eagles Rally on April 29, 2017. The event organized by the Sky Manor EAA ("Experimental Aircraft Association") Chapter 643 was attended by a group of approximately 25 children, ages 8-17 years old. The EAA643 Chapter group of pilots based at Sky Manor Airport, hosts Young Eagles flight events at least twice a year.

The National Young Eagles program, which began in 1992, has teamed with over 43,000 pilots whom own or rent their planes, providing aviation experiences with over a million children ages 8 to 17.

Many of the children who attended the Young Eagles Rally on April 29, 2017, were experiencing flying in a small airplane for the first time. In attendance was Young Eagles pilot, Brent Connelly of Hackettstown, NJ, who volunteered for the event with his red, white and blue plane, flew at the Rally with Andre, a 12 year old from Princeton, NJ, who came to the event with his 8 year-old brother Isaac and his father Darrell.

After flying with Andre, Brent Connelly commented on the experience, stating, "One of the most rewarding things is to see the faces of these children just light right up when we level off over some scattered clouds."

Darrell, Andre's father, said that his son, who had not previously expressed any special interest in aviation, was "overwhelmed" by the experience and couldn't wait to do it again. Darrell continued to say, that the entire experience, from the warm and welcoming atmosphere of the people and staff at Sky Manor and of the EAA organization provided both a comforting and reassuring feeling for a parent who was (naturally) a little "anxious" about the prospect of his boys flying in a small, propeller driven, airplane.

The Sky Manor Airport Partners, LLC, owners of the airport, encourage and support the EAA Chapter in its efforts to share the joy and freedom of aviation with the next generation of pilots. The aim of the Airport is to invest in and pass down a continued interest in aviation and all things related.

About the Young Eagles

Founded in 1992, the Young Eagles program has dedicated nearly 25 years to giving youth ages 8-17 their first free ride in an airplane. It's the only program of its kind, with the sole mission to introduce and inspire kids in the world of aviation. Today, the Young Eagles program has flown over 2 million kids with the help of EAA's network of volunteer pilots and ground volunteers. The Young Eagles reached their goal and celebrated the 2 millionth Young Eagle flown during AirVenture Oshkosh 2016. Join the Young Eagles in offering every child, tween, and teen the chance to experience the Spirit of Aviation'.

About the Experimental Aircraft Association

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is a growing and diverse organization of members with a wide range of aviation interests and backgrounds. Founded in 1953 by a group of individuals in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who were interested in building their own airplanes, EAA expanded its mission of growing participation in aviation to include antiques, classics, warbirds, aerobatic aircraft, ultralights, helicopters, and contemporary manufactured aircraft.

Membership in EAA enables you to share the spirit of aviation with the most passionate community of recreational pilots, builders, and restorers. EAA is the only association that offers the fun and camaraderie of participating in the flying, building, and restoring of recreational aircraft with the most passionate community of aviation enthusiasts.

About Sky Manor Airport Partners, LLC

Founded in the 1940s, Sky Manor Airport is home to several aviation-related businesses, and about 110 aircraft. Sky Manor is one of only 43 pubic-use airports remaining in New Jersey. It has a 2,900-foot paved runway that is equipped for day and night operations. The airport is used for business, recreation, training, and public safety aviation activities.

For additional information, please visit the Sky Manor Airport website at http://www.skymanorairport.com.

