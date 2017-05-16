Research and Markets - Electrically Active Smart Glass and Windows 2018-2028: Key Vendors are LG, Magnolia Solar Corporation, POLYMODEL, Polysolar, Pythagoras Solar, Samsung, SolarWindow Technologies, Solterra & Taiyo Kogyo

DUBLIN, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Electrically Active Smart Glass and Windows 2018-2028" report to their offering.

The new 200 page report, "Electrically Active Smart Glass and Windows 2018-2028" observes that electrically active see-through glass is an idea whose time has come. The main characteristics of active smart glass are that it involves an electrical interface and is controlled manually by the user or automatically with a sensor, remote control device or integrated building control system. It is commercialized in various ways, particularly in architectural, automotive, aerospace and marine applications.



The report is intended for investors, vehicle and building designers and purchasers, developers, manufacturers and other interested parties. It was researched globally by PhD level multilingual analysts, it will also assist those intending to manufacture, sell or use such materials and units and the devices such as windows and systems incorporating them.

The largest sector in 2028 will be electricity generating windows. Active smart glass powers the megatrend of structural electronics replacing tired old components-in-a-box designs. It replaces drapes and ugly solar panels that are an afterthought. It saves space, weight and cost while improving reliability, ruggedness and life of electrics, electronics and active optics. It makes buildings far more efficient and pleasant to use. Such smart glass will even facilitate the megatrend to energy independent vehicles by creating electricity from the ever larger windows of land, water and air vehicles by providing privacy, energy conservation, elimination of pollution and sun protection on demand.



Companies Mentioned



LG

Magnolia Solar Corporation

POLYMODEL

Polysolar

Pythagoras Solar

Samsung

SolarWindow Technologies

Solterra

Swiss Federal Institute for Materials Science and Technology

for Materials Science and Technology Taiyo Kogyo Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS



2. INTRODUCTION



3. TECHNOLOGIES



4. TRANSPARENT AND TRANSLUCENT PHOTOVOLTAICS AND THERMOELECTRICS



5. SHADING TECHNOLOGIES USING ELECTRICALLY SMART GLASS



6. ELECTROCHROMIC TECHNOLOGY (EC)



7. VOLTAGE RESPONSIVE OR ELECTROSTATIC ORIENTED MATERIALS



8. SUSPENDED PARTICLE TECHNOLOGY FOR ACTIVE SHADING



9. OLED TRANSPARENT LIGHTING AND DISPLAYS



