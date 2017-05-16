E-Sports Market Growing at a CAGR 32.28% During 2017 to 2021 Says a New Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global e-Sports Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global e-sports market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from tournaments excluding online advertisements.

One trend in e-sports market is increasing e-sports based on TV consoles. TV console is the largest segment of the gaming industry, but when the focus is on e-sports, the impact of TV console gaming is limited. Beyond a small and declining share fighting and sports genre, TV consoles are not preferred for e-sports. In the current market scenario, these genres are negligible compared to more popular MOBA and FPS.

The following companies as the key players in the global e-sports market: Activision Blizzard, Epic Games, Nintendo, Riot Games, Valve, and Wargaming.net. Other prominent vendors in the market are: EA Sports, Hi-Rez Studios, and Microsoft Studios.



According to the e-sports market report, one driver in market is increasing penetration of mobile games. The rapid popularity of the MMO genre has indicated that mobile devices could be a good platform for e-sports. The partnering of Vainglory with Twitch and ESL and the high success of the first Clash Royale tournament in April 2016 indicates that mobile gaming is the future for e-sports. One of the major advantages of mobile games is low entry barriers. The penetration of mobile devices is much higher than PCs and consoles. In addition, the increasing number of FTP games played globally allows millions of mobile gamers to compete against each another. Moreover, the mechanical requirements are most important for creating a great mobile experience which can create simple and difficult e-sports games.

