Next-Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Microarray, Circulating Tumour Cells (CTCs) Analysis, In Situ Hybridization (ISH), Advanced PCR Techniques

The next-generation cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% in the first half of the forecast period and CAGR of 19.1% in the second half of the forecast period. The market is estimated at $1.9bn in 2016 and $4.1bn in 2021, says Visiongain.

While the number of new cancer cases is expected to reach 24 million by 2035, the cost savings that could be achieved with early diagnosis will be the main driver for the market. Advances in molecular biology will also help expand the cancer diagnostics test menu.

Companion cancer diagnostics can be costly but we expect them to be increasingly adopted, particularly when choosing expensive cancer therapies. Laboratory automation, standardised commercial cancer tests and affordable benchtop instruments will continue to reduce the costs of molecular testing.

Forecasts and analysis of the next-generation cancer diagnostics market from 2017 to 2027.

5 next-generation cancer diagnostics submarkets forecast and analysis from 2017 to 2027:

- Advanced PCR Techniques

- In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

- Circulating Tumour Cells (CTCs) Analysis

- Microarray

- Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Revenue forecasts for 8 leading national or regional next-generation cancer diagnostics market from 2017 to 2027:

- US

- EU5

- Japan

- China

- India

- Brazil

- Russia

- Rest of the World

Assessment of selected leading companies marketing next-generation cancer diagnostics, examining recent performance and outlooks:

- Roche Diagnostics

- Abbott Laboratories

- Qiagen

- Thermo Fisher Scientific

- Agilent Technologies

- Hologic

- Illumina

- Myriad Genetics

SWOT analysis of the next-generation cancer diagnostics market, and discusses some current trends.

