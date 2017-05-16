ALPHARETTA, Ga., 2017-05-16 16:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a leading global provider of mission critical enterprise software solutions to more than 6,500 customers world-wide, announced today the acquisition of Apprise, a leading provider of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Supply Chain Management (SCM) solutions for importers and distributors of consumer goods.



For more than 30 years, Apprise has focused on helping consumer goods companies improve supply chain efficiencies and increase profits. Apprise provides cloud and on-premise ERP and SCM software solutions for financial management, CRM, distribution, demand planning, and warehouse and transportation logistics management capabilities designed to meet the evolving needs of its consumer goods customers and their complex supply chains.



"Apprise has built a comprehensive set of industry-focused enterprise software solutions and a reputation for great customer service and experience," said Kim Eaton, Aptean CEO. "We look forward to working with the Apprise team to build on their current success in the consumer goods industry and to help accelerate their growth."



"We are excited to join Aptean and leverage their scale in markets where we see opportunities for growth," said Jeff Broadhurst, Apprise CEO. "Apprise will benefit from Aptean's global presence and best practices as we continue to bring new innovation to our customers."



ABOUT APPRISE Apprise is making business management better for consumer goods distributors. Founded in 1984, Apprise creates integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Supply Chain Management (SCM) solutions for companies all around the world. With headquarters in Bethlehem, PA and offices in Europe, Australia and China, Apprise is focused on working with local, regional and global distribution businesses - helping them become more efficient, and more profitable. For more information, visit www.apprise.com.



ABOUT APTEAN Aptean is a leading global provider of mission critical enterprise software solutions. We build and acquire industry-focused solutions to support the evolving operational needs of our customers. Our solutions help nearly 6,500 organizations stay at the forefront of their industries by enabling them to operate more efficiently, thereby ensuring higher customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.aptean.com.



