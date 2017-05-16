Taiwan's new solar energy strategy envisages the deployment of less than 200 MW of new PV capacity over the next two years, and the achievement of 6.5 GW of cumulative PV by 2020.

Taiwan's Bureau of Energy (BOE), part of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA), has confirmed its plans to increase the country's installed PV capacity from approximately 1.34 GW currently to 20 GW by 2025. Taiwan's previous solar strategy targeted a cumulative capacity of 8.7 GW by 2030.

According to a press release from BOE, the solar strategy announced last summer will now be implemented thanks to an overall investment of NT$ 992.8 billion ($32.9 billion). As intermediate solar targets the government ...

