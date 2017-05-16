Andrew Alliance chosen as 2017 Red Herring Top 100 Europe Winner

AMSTERDAM, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Andrew Alliance has been awarded theRed Herring Europe recognition, a prestigious award that positions the company among the top 100 emerging private organizations across all industries on the continent.

"In 2017, selecting the top achievers was by no means a small feat," said Alex Vieux,publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "In fact, we had the toughest time in years because so many entrepreneurs had crossed significant milestones so early in the European tech ecosystem. But after much thought,rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across Europe to the Top 100 Winners. We believeAndrew Allianceembodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture.Andrew Allianceshould be proud of its accomplishment, as the competition was very strong."

Piero Zucchelli, CEO of Andrew Alliance, recognizes that "Awards are as valuable as their underlying motivation. We are proud to be among the Top 100 Winners because it's the recognition of the success story of Andrew, the pipetting robot using conventional pipettes. Our unique liquid handling robot has been widely accepted and integrated by hundreds of scientists worldwide, validating our effort in making industrial robotics available to everybody, including those that know nothing about robotics and engineering. We sincerely hope to support the progress of science through our humble contribution of a better pipetting solution, that finally means better data from experiments - and therefore better science."

Andrew Alliance is based in Geneva (Switzerland), Boston (USA) and Paris (France). The company was created in March 2011 with the objective of improving existing solutions for accomplishing biology laboratory operations. Andrew - the liquid handling robot using conventional pipettes - has been the first industrial robot that can be used by scientists without any specific knowledge in robotics, all the while solving the issue of non-reproducible pipetting operations for increasingly complex biology activities.

Red Herring Top 100 Europe enlists outstanding entrepreneurs and promising companies. It selects the award winners from approximately 1,200 private companies each year in the European Region. Since 1996, Red Herring's Top 100 list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising new companies. Red Herring's editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Alibaba, Facebook, Google, Skype, Twitter, and YouTube would change the way we live and work.

