Kindly note that the suspension of the above-mentioned securities has been extended until 29 May 2017 as per Listing Authority Announcement TS Ref: 2017/02/001 dated 16 May 2017



Instrument Name: 6PM ORD GBP 0.20

Short Code: 6PM

ISIN: MT0000350109



Instrument Name: 5.1% 6PM 2025

Short Code: 6PM25

ISIN; MT0000351206



Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on 0035621244051 for any questions you may have.