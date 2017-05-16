Learning Tree International (OTCQX: LTRE) has broadened its cyber security training solutions to better support IT organizations in defending their networks and IT assets against cyber threats. The enhanced curriculum offers a complete library of cyber security courses written by industry experts under the Learning Tree brand, as well as a growing list of industry-recognized certification programs from (ISC)2, CompTIA, ISACA, and EC-Council.

"A single data breach can cost an organization on many levels, from compromised data to diminished customer confidence," said Richard A. Spires, CEO of Learning Tree International. "We are proud to provide our customers with cyber security training solutions to ensure they have the skills needed across all cyber security disciplines and at all levels, including information security workers on the frontlines as well executives in the c-suite."

View Learning Tree's Cyber Security Training Certifications »

Today's IT organizations are facing a growing number of complex cyber security challenges:

1. The number of data records stolen nearly doubled between 2015 and 2016 to 1.4 billion.1 2. The total average cost of a data breach is nearly $4 million.2 3. The cyber security skills gap is growing the demand for IT security workers is expected to rise to 6 million by 2019, with a projected shortfall of 1.5 million.3

Learning Tree's cyber security approach focuses on practical training and solutions from risk management to detecting and mitigating system breaches to help organizations meet the ever-evolving challenges of today's IT landscape.

Cyber security certification offerings include:

(ISC) 2 : Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)®, Certified Cloud Security Professional (CSSP)

: Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)®, Certified Cloud Security Professional (CSSP) CompTIA : A+, Network+, Security+, CSA+, CASP, Cloud Essentials

: A+, Network+, Security+, CSA+, CASP, Cloud Essentials ISACA : Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA)

: Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) EC-Council: Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Certified Network Defender (CND), Certified Hacking Forensic Investigator (CHFI), Certified Security Analyst (ECSA), Certified Incident Handler (ECIH), Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO)

To further support IT organizations globally, Learning Tree has aligned its cyber security courses with established regional and global frameworks, such as NCWF and IISP, and accredited a program of five GCHQ Certified training courses, so that the highest quality cyber security workers are trained and retained.

View Learning Tree Cyber Security Learning Paths »

This approach supports Learning Tree's new partnership strategy and overall commitment to providing full-service, blended learning solutions to IT organizations globally.

About Learning Tree International

Established in 1974, Learning Tree is a leading provider of IT training to business and government organizations worldwide. Learning Tree provides Workforce Optimization Solutions a modern approach to delivering learning and development services that improves the adoption of skills, and accelerates the implementation of technical and business processes required to improve IT service delivery. These services include: needs assessments, skill gaps analyses, blended learning solutions, and Acceleration Workshops.

Over 2.5 million professionals have enhanced their skills through Learning Tree's extensive course library including: web development, cyber security, program and project management, Agile, operating systems, networking, cloud computing, leadership, and more

Connect with us on Facebook,LinkedIn,Twitter, Google+ or YouTube

1 http://www.zdnet.com/article/security-what-security-four-million-data-records-are-stolen-or-lost-every-day/

2 http://www-03.ibm.com/security/infographics/data-breach/

3 http://www.csoonline.com/article/2953258/it-careers/cybersecurity-job-market-figures-2015-to-2019-indicate-severe-workforce-shortage.html

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170516006121/en/

Contacts:

Learning Tree International

Tricia Sacchetti

Vice President, Worldwide Marketing

+1 703-925-5552

Tricia_Sacchetti@LearningTree.com