ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Ely Gold & Minerals Inc. Corrects Disclosure of Warrant Terms

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2017 / Ely Gold & Minerals Inc. (TSXV: ELY) (OTC PINK: ELYGF) ("Ely Gold" or the "Company") at the request of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company reports a correction of the warrant terms disclosed in its May 4, 2017 news release. The 1.0M warrants to be issued to Platoro West Inc. are exercisable at $0.125 per share for three years, but inadvertently were stated to be exercisable at $0.12 per share for two years. The remaining material terms of the subject asset acquisition transaction remain as announced on May 4, 2017.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Signed "Trey Wasser"
Trey Wasser, President & CEO

For further information, please contact:
trey@elygoldinc.com
972-803-3087

ir@elygoldinc.com
604-488-1104

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Ely Gold & Minerals Inc.


