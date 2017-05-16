Ely Gold & Minerals Inc. Corrects Disclosure of Warrant Terms

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2017 / Ely Gold & Minerals Inc. (TSXV: ELY) (OTC PINK: ELYGF) ("Ely Gold" or the "Company") at the request of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company reports a correction of the warrant terms disclosed in its May 4, 2017 news release. The 1.0M warrants to be issued to Platoro West Inc. are exercisable at $0.125 per share for three years, but inadvertently were stated to be exercisable at $0.12 per share for two years. The remaining material terms of the subject asset acquisition transaction remain as announced on May 4, 2017.

