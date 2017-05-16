3D Bioprinting Report 2017 - Gaining Momentum in Academic and Commercial Settings - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Interest in 3D bioprinting has been gaining momentum in recent years, both in the academic and commercial settings. Between 2014 and 2015, the market welcomed numerous 3D bioprinting companies, and new start-ups, spin-outs, and subsidiaries are continuing to emerge. Though investment in the field has been driven on by the futuristic goal of providing solutions for regenerative by way of fabricating organs for transplant, more realistic applications in product development and testing have shown great promise and are already being marketed.



Over 2016, several 3D bioprinting companies saw a doubling of revenue, and comparable results are anticipated for the next few years. Given these market trends, the analyst forecasts that the global market for 3D bioprinting will reach a value of $1.8 billion by the year 2027.

3D bioprinting can be defined in a variety of ways, and each definition includes and excludes large swathes of key biotechnology markets. In this report, the analyst has defined 3D bioprinting as the deposition of living cells in a spatially controlled manner in the absence of any pre-existing scaffold and in more than a single layer.



3D Bioprinting Solutions/Vivax Bio

3Dynamic Systems Ltd

Aether Inc.

Aspect Biosystems

BioDan Group

Biobots

Cellenion SASU

Cellink

Digilab Inc.

GeSIM

MicroFab

Microdrop Technologies GmbH

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

PeptiGelDesign Ltd

Poietis

Regemat 3D

SE3D

Sichuan Revotek Co. Ltd.

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. INTRODUCTION



3. 3D BIOPRINTER TECHNOLOGIES



4. RELATED TECHNOLOGIES



5. APPLICATIONS



6. MARKETS AND FORECASTS



7. REGENERATIVE MEDICINE



8. APPENDIX



