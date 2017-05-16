Early Equity Plc - Unaudited Interim Results

16 May 2017

EARLY EQUITY PLC

("Early Equity" or the "Company")

Unaudited Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 28 February 2017

Executive Director's Statement

I am pleased to present the unaudited interim results for the Company for the six-month period ended 28th February 2017.

Results and Review of Business

The loss for the period was GBP66,791 (2016: GBP45,940) representing a loss per share of 0.01p (2016: 0.01p). Although the accounts show a loss for the period, this is reflective of the early stage development of the recent investments made by the company.

The value of our investment portfolio decreased to GBP 594,436 (2016 - GBP 622,637) due to share price movements within our listed investments (Alpha Prospects Plc and BWA Group Plc (quoted on NEX Exchange)) and the investment in Devilfish Poker ('Devilfish') being fully provided against on the basis that current and future performance does not indicate ability for the Company to realise the cost of our investment. The Company continue to hold shares in Yicom Global Sdn Bhd ('Yicom'). Our shareholding in Universal Outdoor Group Plc (previously known as Tangibal Group Plc) is valued at zero.

Post Balance Sheet Events

There have been no material events, transactions or developments within the post balance sheet period.

Outlook

The Company is pleased to report that Yicom has continued to significantly increase its network of sales agents and sales volumes. Yicom is also actively pursuing representation in other territories.

Whilst the investment in Devilfish has been written down for accounting purposes, the Company remains optimistic that the investment will prove successful. The online casino has enjoyed success in attracting player registrations and is now operating at a small profit. The management team is now preparing the Poker product to be integrated into the online gaming platform and hope to launch later this year (Q4).

The Company continues to seek further acquisitions that meet its investment criteria and intend to raise additional funds in the future when suitable investment opportunities present.

The Company's investment strategy is to invest in early stage, small to medium high-growth enterprises around the world. The Directors will continue to evaluate suitable investments opportunities.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to take this opportunity to thank shareholders and professional advisers for their continued support of the Company.

Chua Siew Lian

Executive Director







CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR SIX MONTHS TO 28 FEBRUARY 2017

6 months to

28 February 2017 6 months to

29 February 2016 CONTINUING OPERATIONS GBP GBP TURNOVER - - OTHER INCOME - - ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (49,820) (46,502) OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES (16,331) 954 FINANCE COSTS (640) (392) (LOSS) BEFORE TAX (66,791) (45,940) INCOME TAX - (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR / PERIOD (66,791) (45,940) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (LOSS) Loss on fair value changes of available-for-sale financial assets - - Reclassification of fair value gain on disposal

of available-for-sale financial assets - - OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR / PERIOD - - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE YEAR / PERIOD (66,791) (45,940) BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE (0.01)p (0.01)p

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2017 6 months to

28 February 2017 6 months to

29 February 2016 GBP GBP INVESTMENTS Available-for-sale financial assets 594,436 622,637 CURRENT ASSETS Trade and other receivables 6,086 1,394 Cash and cash equivalents 46,927 146,341 53,013 147,735 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables (8,450) (100) Unsecured loan (8,450) (100) NET CURRENT ASSETS / (LIABILITIES) 44,563 147,635 NET ASSETS 638,999 770,272 REPRESSENTING:- Share capital 809,623 809,623 Share premium 683,590 683,590 1,493,213 1,493,213 Fair value reserve 49,031 49,031 Accumulated losses (903,245) (771,972) SHAREHOLDERS FUNDS 638,999 770,272

The interim financial information for the six months ended 28 February 2017 is neither audited nor reviewed, but has been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies set out in the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 August 2016.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the announcement.

Enquiries:

Early Equity Plc

Greg Collier

Tel: +44 (0)78 3018 2501