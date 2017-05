Novo Nordisk A/S: Change in composition of the Board of Directors of Novo Nordisk A/S

Bagsværd, Denmark, 16 May 2017 - Novo Nordisk today announced that Mary Szela steps down from Novo Nordisk's board of directors with immediate effect. The decision follows changed strategic focus for Novelion Therapeutics, a US-based rare disease company, where Ms Szela serves as CEO, which could lead to a potential conflict of interest.

"I acknowledge and support Ms Szela's decision to step down from the Board of Directors and I would like to thank Ms Szela for her valuable contribution since joining in March 2015," said Göran Ando, chairman of the Board of Directors at Novo Nordisk.

