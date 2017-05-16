Award-winning Data-Driven Technology Enhances Real-Time Attendee Engagement and Event ROI

etouches, a leading global provider of cloud event management software and sourcing solutions, today announced it has finalized the integration of Loopd technology to create a first of its kind solution to manage every aspect of the event meeting lifecycle including unprecedented visibility into real-time performance of live events. Combining an exclusive wearable smart badge with bi-directional CRM, data analytics, and mobile technology, Loopd transforms the attendee experience and provides data-driven insights that help meeting planners realize ROI and monetize their events. etouches will demonstrate Loopd's full capabilities at IMEX Frankfurt taking place May 16-18, 2017.

etouches acquired Loopd in late 2016 to expand its ability to provide data-driven insights that help its customers improve events and attendee engagement in real time. With wearable smart badges and a data analytics engine, Loopd delivers engaging experiences for event attendees while enabling event planners to improve their event strategy through actionable data.

Loopd offers three key components that help event planners enhance attendee engagement and realize event success:

Award-winning, wearable, smart badges enable fast and easy contact exchange, content collection, and registration for attendees, while capturing attendee interactions, session attendance, event flow traffic, and more all in a sleek, modern package. Small, but powerful, each Loopd Badge measures less than 1.5 inches around and weighs less than 5 grams. With Bluetooth LE connectivity and a two-month battery life, the Loopd badge offers several advantages over other technologies. Loopd App With a branded, customized mobile event app, organizers can elevate the event experience for attendees, improve engagement, and increase post-event activity. Attendees can use networking features to discover nearby attendees and manage meeting requests.

With a branded, customized mobile event app, organizers can elevate the event experience for attendees, improve engagement, and increase post-event activity. Attendees can use networking features to discover nearby attendees and manage meeting requests. Loopd Engagement Analytics Intuitive, in-browser analytics engine allows event organizers to measure and optimize the value and impact of their events. Incorporating the data collected by the Loopd App and Loopd Badge, the analytics engine helps organizers understand attendee activity, attendee journey at the event, engagement, and overall event performance.

"People attend events to meet other people, network, and exchange information, but the manual process of collecting business cards and collateral to act on post-event is inefficient and unproductive," said Brian Friedman, Loopd co-founder and director of product for mobile, data, and engagement for etouches. "Loopd improves the overall attendee experience by facilitating and simplifying the exchange of information and tracking and analyzing attendee engagement. With this integration, event organizers can focus on running great events while etouches captures and analyzes attendee data."

Like the entire etouches event management platform, Loopd is highly flexible, allowing event planners to customize components and how they're used based on the organizer's budget and goals. Loopd Hubs are wireless sensors that can be placed at strategic points so organizers can see and measure attendance and traffic flow at a specific session or event. Organizers can easily deliver additional value to their attendees by providing event history, sponsor interactions, session information, speaker multimedia, contact information, and marketing collateral after the event all collected with the Loopd Badge.

"Over the past several years, etouches has built out our event management solution through strategic technology acquisitions and product development with a focus on making events and meetings better for participants, planners, and sponsors," said Shane Edmonds, CTO of etouches. "With the full power of our EMS platform and mobile event apps integrated with Loopd technology, etouches now offers an unrivaled solution that lets our customers measure every aspect of their event lifecycle, including onsite attendee engagement and satisfaction."

Recently, etouches announced the company was acquired by HGGC, a leading middle market private equity firm. HGGC's investment will help etouches expand its business and further invest in its market-leading cloud platform. More than 1,300 customers use etouches' integrated event management and sourcing platform to organize and execute world-class events around the world. Over the past 12 months, etouches has executed 46,000 events totaling 5.8 million registrations.

A past winner of the IMEX America IMEXpitch competition, Loopd will be on display at IMEX Frankfurt on May 16 at 4:30 p.m. at etouches' stand E660. For more information, visit try.etouches.com/getloopd/.

About etouches

etouches is a global leader in cloud based analytics and data driven end-to-end event management and venue sourcing solutions. The award winning open source platform delivers innovative technology solutions to streamline the event process, providing real-time data and analytics on event performance, customer engagement, and increasing measurable event ROI. Founded in 2008, etouches has assisted over 25,000 event professionals in planning, executing, and measuring their events. With a focus on event sourcing, registration, marketing, logistics, engagement, mobile, and data analytics, the company serves more than 1,300 customers including leading corporations, associations, agencies, and educational institutions globally. Headquartered in the United States, the company also has offices in the UK, Belgium, Australia, Singapore, and UAE. etouches is a portfolio company of private equity firm HGGC. etouches has experienced 50 percent CAGR over the past 4 years. Learn more at etouches.com.

