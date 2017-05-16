NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Light Reading (www.lightreading.com), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, today announced the winners for this year's Leading Lights Awards, with major industry names including AT&T, Amdocs, Cisco Systems, Equinix, Nokia and Qualcomm amongst this year's winners.

The winners of the Leading Lights Awards, the telecom industry's most prestigious awards program that is now in its 13th year, and the identities of the latest inductees to the Light Reading Hall of Fame, were announced last night at an exclusive awards dinner held at Austin's Brazos Hall. The awards were held on the eve of the Big Communications Event (www.bigcommunicationsevent.com).

The 2017 Leading Lights program, which this year comprised 23 core awards and two Women in Comms categories, recognizes top companies and executives for their outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovations.

"The quality and number of submissions we received this year across all of our categories, which this year included specialist awards for Outstanding Communications Technology Vision and Most Innovative 5G Technology Strategy, was testament to the innovation that underpins developments in the global communications industry and once again showed how seriously the industry takes this awards program," said Light Reading International Group Editor Ray Le Maistre. "The winners, and all of the finalists, can be proud of their achievements, as can the quartet of Hall of Fame inductees. Congratulations to all!"

To find out who won see:

Leading Lights 2017: The Winners

http://www.lightreading.com/bce/leading-lights-2017-the-winners/d/d-id/732837

Women in Comms 2017 Awards Winners:

http://www.lightreading.com/business-employment/women-in-comms/congratulations-to-wics-newest-leading-lights/a/d-id/732845

The Hall of Fame recognizes those individuals who have made a notable contribution to the global communications sector. This year's Light Reading Hall of Fame Inductees include Netflix founder and CEO Reed Hastings, and Stanford University professor Nick McKeown. For the full details of all four new inductees, watch our video:

Light Reading Hall of Fame 2017

http://www.lightreading.com/carrier-sdn/sdn-architectures/light-reading-hall-of-fame-2017/v/d-id/732840

Leading Lights judging was conducted by Light Reading's editors with input from the analyst team at Heavy Reading (http://www.heavyreading.com).

About Light Reading

Light Reading (www.lightreading.com) helps the global communications industry make informed decisions. The LightReading.com site is the definitive source for next-generation communications analysis for more than 450,000 users each month, leading the media sector in terms of traffic, content and reputation. Light Reading also produces live events for executives charged with monetizing cable, New IP, optical, Ethernet, mobile, gigabit cities, security, virtualization and components.

Light Reading

Amy Averbook

917 743 2693

averbook@lightreading.com



