Satellite Payloads Market Worth 18.15 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Satellite Payloads Market by Orbit Type (LEO, MEO, GEO), Payload Type (Communication, Imaging, Navigation), Vehicle Type (Small, Medium to Heavy), Payload Weight (Low, Medium, High), Frequency Band, Application, & Region - Global Forecasts to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to be USD 11.84 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 18.15 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 93 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 176 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Satellite Payloads Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/satellite-payload-market-223389741.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

Increased demand for hosted payloads, satellite miniaturization, and reducing costs of satellites are the key factors expected to fuel the growth of the satellite payloads market.

The LEO segment is expected to lead the satellite payloads market during the forecast period

Based on orbit type, the LEO (Low Earth Orbit) segment is projected to lead the satellite payloads market during the forecast period. The satellite payloads designed for LEO are mainly used for earth observation, remote sensing, and mobile & telecommunication services due to lower latency.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=223389741

The communication payload segment is expected to lead the satellite payloads market during the forecast period

Based on payload type, the communication payload segment is estimated to lead the satellite payloads market during the forecast period. This payload type is used for transmitting highly critical data. It is also used in the telecommunication and broadcasting industries on a larger scale.

The C, K/KU/KA band segment is projected to lead the satellite payloads market during the forecast period

Based on frequency band, the C, K/KU/KA band segment is projected to lead the satellite payloads market during the forecast period. C, K, Ku, & Ka bands are widely used for telecommunication and broadcast operations.

The telecommunication segment is projected to lead the satellite payloads market during the forecast period

Based on application, the telecommunication segment is estimated to dominate the satellite payloads market during the forecast period. Due to the increase in research and development activities, communication-related missions are expected to offer enhanced quality communication systems with the help of highly sophisticated miniaturized on-board nano, micro, and mini subsystems.

Inquiry Before Buy @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=223389741

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the satellite payloads market in 2017

The North American region is estimated to lead the satellite payloads market in 2017. Disruptive technologies in the region's satellite industry are transforming the way the companies do business, helping them with a competitive advantage in markets of other regions. The North American satellite payloads market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Browse Related Reports

Small Satellite Market by Type (Nano, Mini, & Microsatellite), by Application (Earth Observation & Meteorology, Scientific Research & Exploration, Surveillance & Security, and Others), by End-User, by Geography - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/small-satellite-market-150947396.html

DC-DC Converter Market for Space by Application (Surveillance, Communication, Navigation, Scientific Research, Remote Sensing), Output Voltage (<3.3, 5, 12, 15 VDC), Output Power (<20, 20-40, 40-100, >100 W), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/dc-dc-converter-market-159918662.html

Subscribe Reports from Aerospace Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit our Blog@ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/aerospace-defence

LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets