Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Pajejo Aps Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Thonke, Jens Position: Other senior manager ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20170516150319_5 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: F-Secure Corporation LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-11 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009801310 Volume: 771 Unit price: 3.81000 Euro Volume: 669 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 592 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2032 Volume weighted average price: 3.80379 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-11 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009801310 Volume: 190 Unit price: 3.85000 Euro Volume: 141 Unit price: 3.85000 Euro Volume: 231 Unit price: 3.81000 Euro Volume: 235 Unit price: 3.82000 Euro Volume: 270 Unit price: 3.82000 Euro Volume: 166 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 66 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 166 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 166 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1631 Volume weighted average price: 3.81776 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-11 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009801310 Volume: 60 Unit price: 3.86000 Euro Volume: 430 Unit price: 3.86000 Euro Volume: 615 Unit price: 3.86000 Euro Volume: 785 Unit price: 3.85000 Euro Volume: 430 Unit price: 3.85000 Euro Volume: 2349 Unit price: 3.85000 Euro Volume: 60 Unit price: 3.86000 Euro Volume: 60 Unit price: 3.86000 Euro Volume: 297 Unit price: 3.85000 Euro Volume: 60 Unit price: 3.84000 Euro Volume: 1298 Unit price: 3.84000 Euro Volume: 430 Unit price: 3.83000 Euro Volume: 50 Unit price: 3.83000 Euro Volume: 805 Unit price: 3.83000 Euro Volume: 493 Unit price: 3.83000 Euro Volume: 60 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 1804 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 44 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 295 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 73 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 595 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 20 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 60 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 3913 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 242 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 295 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 60 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 4403 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 156 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 60 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 295 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 4076 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 145 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 122 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 60 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 4669 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 295 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 74 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 60 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 19571 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 12500 Unit price: 3.81000 Euro Volume: 54 Unit price: 3.81000 Euro Volume: 537 Unit price: 3.81000 Euro Volume: 52 Unit price: 3.81000 Euro Volume: 303 Unit price: 3.81000 Euro Volume: 52 Unit price: 3.81000 Euro Volume: 8 Unit price: 3.81000 Euro Volume: 295 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 52 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 60 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 350 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 52 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 524 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 379 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 8 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 391 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 25378 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 295 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 7608 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 179 Unit price: 3.82000 Euro Volume: 275 Unit price: 3.82000 Euro Volume: 351 Unit price: 3.82000 Euro Volume: 326 Unit price: 3.83000 Euro Volume: 370 Unit price: 3.82000 Euro Volume: 287 Unit price: 3.82000 Euro Volume: 547 Unit price: 3.82000 Euro Volume: 2000 Unit price: 3.82000 Euro Volume: 222 Unit price: 3.82000 Euro Volume: 295 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 345 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 60 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 95 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 6623 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 240 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 420 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 174 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 594 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 815 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 19 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 605 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 190 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 193 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 182 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 389 Unit price: 3.81000 Euro Volume: 295 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 61 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 99 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 29545 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 221 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 74 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Volume: 102 Unit price: 3.80000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 145360 Volume weighted average price: 3.80418 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-11 Venue: POSIT (XPOS) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009801310 Volume: 500 Unit price: 3.82000 Euro Volume: 17342 Unit price: 3.80500 Euro Volume: 54439 Unit price: 3.80500 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 72281 Volume weighted average price: 3.80510 Euro



