ATLANTA, 2017-05-16 16:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerPlan, the leading provider of asset management planning software, is pleased to announce that South Australia-based electricity transmission specialist ElectraNet has selected and implemented PowerPlan's ADS module as part of its strategy to better prioritize, optimize and improve the management of its asset portfolio investments.



ElectraNet operates over $2.5 billion of electricity transmission assets to provide energy and infrastructure solutions in South Australia. In order to achieve sustainable long-term network and asset performance, ElectraNet needed a comprehensive view of the condition, cost and lifecycle data of its diverse high voltage infrastructures. Streamlining and analyzing the data from its Enterprise Relationship Planning (ERP), Energy Management System (EMS) and related budgeting systems with PowerPlan's integrated solution will help ElectraNet make consistent decisions that balance risk, service levels and investment while supporting the future asset planning vision.



"At ElectraNet, we were looking to solidify our asset management framework, and sought to enable our team with a leading provider of asset decision support software. The tool had to help us achieve our goal of monetizing asset risk and understanding our maintenance options, while maximizing the return on maintenance and capital investments," said Michael Dobbin, Chief Technical Authority at ElectraNet. "We selected PowerPlan's Asset Decision Support product because we felt that its highly configurable interface provided the best flexibility for ElectraNet to develop various types of unique asset models. It also provides the transparency and auditability to satisfy regulatory requirements, and generates the asset health reports we required."



Rainer Korte, ElectraNet's Executive Manager of the Asset Management Division, added, "Asset management decision making is requiring greater levels of rigor and transparency to meet the expectations of customers and regulators, at a time of increased focus on reducing electricity costs while maintaining reliability and security of electricity supply. Implementation of asset decision support software in partnership with PowerPlan is part of our journey towards developing greater maturity in managing asset risk and improving asset management decision making at ElectraNet."



With PowerPlan's ADS solution live, ElectraNet now has a clear picture of investment scenario analysis, optimizing cost and risk decision making for maintenance covering a wide range of asset portfolios.



