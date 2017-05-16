ATLANTA, 2017-05-16 16:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent, (NASDAQ:CCUR), a global leader in storage, protection, transformation and delivery of visual media assets, and Appear TV, a leading global provider of next-generation video processing platforms for broadcast and streaming high-quality video, today announced Appear TV has integrated its ABR streaming solution with Concurrent's AquariTM visual asset storage.



Appear TV's just-in-time packaging origin solution delivers all the streaming functionality required by today's demanding OTT broadcasters. Concurrent's Aquari Storage is a modern, intelligent storage solution, which features simultaneous support for multiple file or object-based workloads. Globally deployed and massively scalable to exabytes of capacity, Aquari scales performance and capacity independently, which translates into improved flexibility and a reduced total cost of ownership to support increasing needs for storage and management of visual assets.



Millions of households in more than 120 countries across five continents receive TV signals transmitted by Appear TV solutions. Appear TV's ABR platform supports all major streaming protocols, HLS, DASH, MSS and HDS and their associated DRMs, full featured catch-up TV, network PVR and VOD. Comprehensive integration APIs for content management systems, middleware, and content ingest solutions offer unique flexibility for digital media delivery.



"Concurrent's Aquari Storage combined with Appear TV's ABR just-in-time packager offers a complete video segmentation engine, high-performance storage DRM engine and origin server solution," said Carl Walter Holst, CEO, Appear TV. "After thorough testing, we can confidently say that unlimited TV delivery has been achieved."



"Broadcast and content streaming applications demand more manageable, scalable, and intelligent storage," said Scott Ryan, Senior Vice President, Storage Systems at Concurrent. "Our storage architecture backing Appear TV's adaptive bitrate streaming satisfies a market need for systems that are more sophisticated and better engineered for the way consumers demand digital media today."



About Appear TV Appear TV is based in Oslo, Norway, with an additional office in Bangkok, Thailand. The company produces world-class equipment that enables operators to deliver professional broadcast services to millions of users around the globe. The company is dedicated to developing reliable, revenue-generating and innovative solutions for operators looking to deliver real-time content to the home. Appear TV headends are designed for modularity, high density, and flexibility. www.appeartv.com.



About Concurrent Concurrent (NASDAQ:CCUR) is a global software and solutions company that develops advanced applications on a core foundation of high performance Linux and storage technologies. We serve industries and customers that demand uncompromising performance, reliability and flexibility to gain a competitive edge, drive meaningful growth and confidently deliver best-in-class solutions that enrich the lives of millions of people around the world every day. Offices are located in North America, Europe and Asia. Visit www.concurrent.com for further information and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Concurrent_CCUR.



Certain statements made or incorporated by reference in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the company's future performance, including, but not limited to, management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. All forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from those projected.



Other important risk factors are discussed in Concurrent's Form 10-K filed August 30, 2016 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in subsequent filings of periodic reports with the SEC. The risk factors discussed in the Form 10-K and subsequently filed periodic reports under the heading "Risk Factors" are specifically incorporated by reference in this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Concurrent undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.



Concurrent Computer Corporation and its logo are registered trademarks of Concurrent. All Concurrent product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of Concurrent while all other product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.



Media Relations for Concurrent: Christa Camiolo Phone: (678) 258-4015 Email: Christa.Camiolo@concurrent.com Media Relations for Appear TV: Lisa Belli Phone: (631) 659-2309 Email: lisab@dpagan.com