ATOS: Atos announces partnership with Inventy for improved efficiency, security, agility & costs to its SAP customers

Paris, SAPPHIRENOW Annual Conference (http://events.sap.com/sapandasug/en/home), Orlando, 16th May 2017 - Atos (https://atos.net/en/), a leader in digital transformation, and Inventy, an innovative software publisher for SAP solutions, announce a new partnership enabling Atos to rapidly deliver a wide range of new services to its customers allowing them to dramatically improve business agility, security and cost effectiveness of their SAP environments, in particular SAP HANA.

The multi-year partnership with Inventy will allow Atos' customers to now benefit from Inventy's PERFORMER FOR SAP®, a Big Data platform combining advanced analysis and predictive functions. Driven by Big Data technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning components, the platform scans hundreds of SAP systems against thousands of performance metrics in just a few seconds providing customers with invaluable insights including KPI calculations, benchmarking as well as ROIs of agility, security and cost effectiveness.

Atos will have dedicated teams to deliver enhanced consulting and project services over the PERFORMER FOR SAP® platform. Atos will also be providing hosting services for the PERFORMER FOR SAP® platform on its bullion server,the most powerful in the world in terms of speed and memory providing the scalability and flexibility to manage the most extensive SAP platform globally.

Leveraging a team of more than 12,000 experts and the experience gained in supporting more than 3 million SAP users, Atos delivers an end-to-end experience for SAP HANA customers, including awareness and visioning, strategy and design, deployment and simplification, and run and improvement services. This SAP HANA expertise and experience, strengthened through this new partnership with Inventy, is part of Atos' Digital Transformation Factory (https://atos.net/en/solutions/digital-transformation-factory), which includes four end-to-end offerings created to foster the digital transformation of large enterprises and public organizations. Atos' expertise in delivering end-to-end SAP HANA solutions is reinforced by its positioning as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAP Application Services, EMEA (https://atos.net/en/2017/press-release/general-press-releases_2017_02_15/atos-positioned-leaders-quadrant-gartner-magic-quadrant-sap-application-services-emea), based on its ability to execute and its completeness of vision.

"This partnership with Inventy represents a major step forward in our intent to propose to our customers the best of the SAP HANA platform, driving immediate efficiencies in the development and deployment of the business accelerators they need in their digital transformation journey. Our customers may now build their high-level roadmap and SAP HANA business case in a few weeks compared to several months", said Ursula Morgenstern, Executive Vice President for Global Business & Platform Solutions at Atos.

"Atos has joined the exclusive club of partners that use our disruptive technology PERFORMER FOR SAP®. Based on SAP HANA and created through the SAP Start Up program and French Tech program, this solution will give Atos a strong competitive advantage. For us, this is a great opportunity tobe part of the SAP strategy of such a global leader in digital transformation. This project will also be a chance for us to build the biggest SAP knowledge database to date and to refine our predictive model enabling us to bring stronger added value to all SAP customers", said David Houssemand, CEO & Co-founder, Inventy

Atos and Inventy are exhibiting at SAPPHIRENOW Annual Conference (http://events.sap.com/sapandasug/en/home) in Orlando from 16th-18th May 2017 on booths #1245 and #1351 respectively.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 72 countries and annual revenue of around € 12 billion. The European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, The Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

About Inventy

Inventy, an innovative technology company, helps large companies make their SAP® solutions fast, safe and cost-effective. Inventy has designed the first Big Data platform for continuous improvement of SAP® solutions: PERFORMER FOR SAP®. By combining predictive analytics and support in decision-making, PERFORMER FOR SAP® factually proves the use and added value of SAP® solutions and allows companies to measure and plan the best improvement scenarios. Thanks to its expertise and its capacity to innovate, Inventy achieved 2000% growth in 5 years. Inventy, through a team of 80 experts, assists more than 300 customers worldwide including Airbus, Arcelor Mittal, Coca-Cola, L'Oreal, P&G, Schneider Electric.

