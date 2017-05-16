

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While the news has raised concerns among lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his 'absolute right' to share information with Russian officials.



'As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety,' Trump said in a post on Twitter.



He added, 'Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.'



Trump went on to note he has been asking former FBI Director James Comey and others to find the 'leakers' in the intelligence community since the beginning of his administration.



The tweets from Trump come after a Washington Post report claimed Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador in a White House meeting last week.



Current and former U.S. officials told the Post that Trump shared information provided by a U.S. partner through an intelligence-sharing arrangement considered so sensitive that details have been withheld from allies.



Trump described the details of an Islamic State terrorist threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, the officials told the Post.



The Post said Trump's decision to share the material with Russia endangers cooperation from an ally that has access to the inner workings of the Islamic State.



Administration officials called the Washington Post report 'false,' although Trump's subsequent Tweets appear to undercut their claims.



Republican Senators noted that Trump has the legal authority to disclose classified information but still described the news as 'troubling.'



'The disclosure of highly classified information has the potential to jeopardize sources and to discourage our allies from sharing future information vital to our security,' said Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine.



She added, 'Although the President has the legal authority to disclose classified information, it would be very troubling if he did share such sensitive reporting with the Russians.'



Senate Democrats were more forceful in their criticism of Trump, with Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Virg., calling the report a slap in the face to the intelligence community.



Meanwhile, Russia has shrugged off the report, with foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova urging reporters to stop reading American newspapers.



