

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's son is moving to Washington with his mother to continue his studies in a new school this summer.



Barron William Trump, born to Trump in his third wife Melania Trump, will attend the private St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac as a sixth grader, the first lady said in a statement Monday.



The former model, born in Slovenia, said the presidential couple is very excited for their son to attend St. Andrew's Episcopal School, which is known for its diverse community and commitment to academic excellence. 'The mission of St. Andrew's is 'to know and inspire each child in an inclusive community dedicated to exceptional teaching, learning, and service,' all of which appealed to our family'



While Trump moved to the White House following his inauguration in January, Melania stayed back in New York for Barron to finish out the current school year at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.



Melania, 47, is currently living in Trump Tower with her 11-year-old son.



A letter sent by the authorities of St. Andrew's Episcopal School assured the parents of its students that despite the unusual circumstances -- the first presidential child to attend St. Andrew's -- there would be minimal disruption.



St. Andrew's Episcopal School is a private, coeducational college preparatory school for students in preschool through grade 12, located in Potomac, MD.



There are 580 students enrolled, with a 7:1 student-teacher ratio. An average class size is 15. Annual tuition fee at St. Andrew's is $38,590.



Melania, who migrated to the United States in 1996, married Trump in 2005, and gave birth to their child Barron Trump the next year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX