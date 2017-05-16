

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - American billionaire Warren Buffet has unloaded all the 21st Century Fox shares. Buffet has been reportedly holding 8.9 million shares worth around $250 million in Fox that has been hit by accusation of discrimination and mistreatment.



Airline companies seem to be his best-loved ones recently as he is keen to invest in Airlines Group Inc. as well as Southwest Airlines Co. in the first quarter. He now owns 49.3 million shares of American and 47.7 million shares of Southwest. Buffet also holds shares in Delta and United Continental Holdings Inc.



The latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission reveals that Apple is the favorite stock of the owner of worldwide conglomerates. He has increased his investment in the technology giant to 129 million shares. As of March 31, the Apple shares owned by Buffet are worth $18.6 billion. At the same time, he has offloaded almost 21 percent stake in International Business Machine in the first quarter. He was holding more than 80 million IBM shares.



It is interesting that the owner of Berkshire Hathaway has been critical of technology companies and airlines.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX