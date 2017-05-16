The 5th AGRO Chengdu Welcomes Enterprises from Around the World to Explore Business Opportunities in Western China

CHENGDU, China, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th edition of the Chengdu International Urban Modern Agricultural Expo (alternatively known as AGRO Chengdu) is set to take place in Chengdu, China fromJune 30 to July 3, 2017. A completeevent foragriculturalproducts and technologyheld in western China, the Expoaims to stage a professional exchange platform for both domestic and foreign agricultural enterprises to establish their brands, expand market reach and promote cross-border trade cooperation.

Chengdu is an important city in China's Belt and Road initiative and also one that the Chinese Governmenthas heavily invested in. The operation of China-Europe block train railway has become a great artery for Chengdu's economic development and contributes significantly to a higher levelof international cooperation, with its impact extending to theagricultural sector.

Every year, agricultural institutions, business associations, and enterprise representatives from more than 10 countries and regions convene at AGRO Chengdu to trade and exchange. Mr. Amir Laty, The Consul General of Israel in Chengdu, after attending the 4th AGRO Chengdu,providedvery positive feedback on the show and considered Chengdu as having agreat potential for cooperation with manycountrieswith Israel being one of them.

This year, the 5thAGRO Chengdu will cover an exhibition floor of 55,000m2 with 1,300 exhibitors demonstrating agricultural products and technology coveringthe entire agricultural supply chain -- from modern agricultural technologies, special agricultural products, materials used for agriculture, agricultural machineries, agricultural products cold chain logistics and packaging, to modern agricultural comprehensive service and others. It is worth mentioning that the Expo has also added a cooperation pavilion dedicated tothe "Belt and Road" initiative, which focuses on displaying agricultural products, technological equipment and cooperation projectsbrought byvarious countries and cities participating in the grand Initiative.

Enterprises from 11 countries including Russia, Israel, France, Malaysia, Australia, Spain, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, and Nepal have confirmed that they will attend the exhibition, andparticipation of more countriescan be expected. The 5thAGRO Chengdu would like to welcome all industrial organizations, business associations and corporations to attend the exhibition to jointlyexploredevelopmentprospectin western China. For interested parties, please contact Miss Zhao at Chengdu New East Exhibition Co.,Ltd. (organizer of the Expo), at+86-028 86280019/ +86-18215577029 or email 261032945@qq.com.

