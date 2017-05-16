Yatra Online, Inc. Announces Results for the Three Months and Year Ended March 31, 2017

GURGAON, India and NEW YORK, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA , OTCQX: YTROF), India's leading online travel company, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for three months and year ended March 31, 2017.

Commenting on the performance, Dhruv Shringi, Yatra's CEO and Co-Founder mentioned: "I am delighted to share that we closed out fiscal year ended March 31, 2017 on a positive note with the fourth quarter, which was our first full quarter as a public company, witnessing a significant ramp up in growth rate. We also exceeded the high end of our Revenue Less Service Cost guidance range by posting over INR 5.2 billion for fiscal 2017.

The travel industry in India is witnessing a period of sustained growth, and we are very excited to be a leading player in the sector. The domestic air travel industry in India actually grew 19% in passenger volumes in the fourth quarter, making India one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world. Our growth continued to outpace industry growth. Mobile traffic also scaled up rapidly with 72% of our traffic coming from mobile devices in the fourth quarter up from 67% in third quarter.

We are excited to share that we have signed up one of India's biggest youth icons, Ranbir Kapoor, as our brand ambassador. His vibrant persona and pan-India appeal makes him an ideal fit for our brand. We are confident that with Ranbir as our endorser, we will strengthen our brand appeal across the length and breadth of the country and take Yatra to even greater heights. On the back of the strong performance in the fourth quarter, we are also initiating Revenue Less Service Cost guidance of 30% to 35% growth for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018."

Financial and Operating highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2017:

Gross Air Passengers Booked were 1.8 million representing year-over-year (YOY) growth of 22.5%, standalone Hotel Room Nights Booked were 0.4 million representing an increase of 53.7% YOY while Packages Passengers Travelled were approximately 33,000 representing an increase of 6.6% YOY.

(including other income) increased by 18% YOY to INR 2,429.5 million Revenue Less Service Cost increased to INR 1,474.9 million, representing an increase of 33% YOY.

Financial and Operating highlights for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017:

Gross Air Passengers Booked were 6.9 million representing YOY growth of 20.6%, standalone Hotel Room Nights Booked were 1.4 million representing an increase of 21.4% YOY while Packages Passengers Travelled were 143,000 representing an increase of 9.8% YOY.

(including other income) increased by 12.1% YOY to INR 9,393.5 million Revenue Less Service Cost increased to INR 5,202.6 million, representing an increase of 23.6% YOY.

More details are available on our site - https://ns.yatracdn.com/common/images/fresco/investor/Q4-result-2017.pdf

About Yatra Online, Inc. and Yatra.com

Yatra Online, Inc. is the parent company of Yatra Online Private Limited ('Yatra' or 'Yatra.com'), a leading online travel company.

Based in Gurgaon, India, Yatra is a one-stop-shop for all travel-related services. A brand that believes in 'Creating Happy Travellers,' Yatra provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facilities for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in-city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs. As a leading consolidator of accommodation options, Yatra provides bookings for more than 61,000 hotels in India and more than 500,000 hotels around the world.

Customers can access Yatra in multiple ways: through a user-friendly website (http://www.yatra.com ), mobile-optimized WAP site and applications, a multilingual call center and a network of Holiday Lounges.

